Do you have an account with this bank? Now depositors will not be able to withdraw more than 25 thousand

new Delhi: Due to the lockdown and corona epidemic in the country, people are already facing economic troubles. In such a situation another problem has arisen in the banking sector. The government has now put a troubled private sector bank in the Moratorium. The name of this bank is Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Laxmi Vilas Bank has been banned till December 16. But after this decision of the government, now the general public may face problems. Because under this, now account holders cannot withdraw more than 25 thousand rupees from the bank. Information about this was given by the Ministry of Finance. Earlier, similar steps were taken by the government against Yes Bank and PMC Bank.

Explain that under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, Moratorium has been imposed on Lakshmi Vilas Bank on the basis of application from RBI. Explain that as long as Moratorium remains in force, depositors will not be able to withdraw more than 25 thousand from their account.