Do you have server problems in Lost Ark? We tell you the reason for the great scourge of the fashionable RPG

Lost Ark is suffering the ravages of being too successful. It’s almost a problem that we would all like to have, but that for the player is becoming a phenomenon more associated with the MMORPG genre that is playing with the patience of the players.

Lost Ark is a phenomenon like few others. We are talking about a massive RPG that has appeared almost out of nowhere —for the average user, I mean— and that has destroyed everything and everyone. The Smilegate Entertainment MMO does not respond to any known franchise or license. It is not Final Fantasy, nor is it Star Wars, it is something completely new that collects the best of the most established MMORPGs and seasons everything with a thin and coherent layer of action role in the purest Diablo style as we have told you in our first impressions with Lost Ark.

Apart from all the news that arises around it, from the most positive ones such as the promotion to second place of the most played games on Steam, as well as the most negative ones around its servers; Lost Ark is here to stay. However, and taking into account that we are in 2022, we could think that the problems -on the other hand inseparable- to the MMORPG genre would have been solved, but this is not the case. Amazon Games has stumbled, again, with a massive launch and that has earned the resentment of much of the community. We already know the situation during the first two weeks: queues of more than 10,000 players waiting, stability problems, server crashes and more than a dozen maintenance. This is a problem that has been discussed through memes and debates in forums and social networks. Although we are talking about a free game -although it includes a monetization, on the other hand, less aggressive than its Asian counterpart- there was a huge group of players who agreed to this proposal in advance by paying what is known as the “Founder’s Package”, whose lowest price is 14.99 euros. But why does this happen to the genre? Shouldn’t Amazon be battle-hardened after New World?

From Guild Wars to New World, server problems

Many of you may not remember because these issues make headlines and over time the fog dissipates and only the most staunch fans of these games remember it, but we also saw the case of Lost Ark in games like Diablo 3, Guild Wars , or the most recent Final Fantasy XIV and New World; even SimCity (2013) —a construction simulator with a very light online mode— suffered from it. We are talking about massive games that, either due to expectation or a very good advertising campaign, their servers witnessed a tsunami of gamers the first days of life.

The case of Diablo 3, for example, no less than a decade ago put Blizzard against a rock and a hard place. The expectation and the huge number of users willing to invest dozens of hours in the title on the day of its release not only made it impossible to access the servers, but also caused the massive fall in the online infrastructure of the American company.

On the other hand, it is almost a miracle that we have dodged the bullet that Square Enix sadly received with Final Fantasy XIV and its Endwalker expansion. This not only led to limiting the sale of the game both in physical and online stores, but accessing the queue did not mean a “secured” position on the server. The Japanese established a very questionable inactivity system by which we were kicked off the list after a while, forcing us to be in front of the PC at all times.

Estimate vs Real Players

We are talking about something that should not be alien to us today. The explanation as to why this happens is as simple as difficult to understand far from the economic topic. The infrastructures of video game companies are not easy to expand and manage. We are talking about servers rented from outside companies to accommodate the incredible – or not – player demand for future releases. But we return to the same question, why, in this case, the experience that Amazon must have obtained has not served for anything?

The truth is that experience does a lot, but estimation even more. We are experiencing what we could consider as a second golden age of the MMORPG and although it may seem otherwise, enormous progress has been made for these great launches that we have and are experiencing. However, the video game industry is one of risk, and you can’t risk everything even knowing that a game will stand out in sales; and here comes the problem of estimation against real players.

Let’s put ourselves in a situation: if you estimate a quantity of 1,000 players, you book 10 servers that must host 100 users each. If there is only one more player than expected, queues occur. With such a low number it is easy to assume that percentage of players waiting, but not for titles like Lost Ark. This is the basis on which massive video game online services are built. Unlike more “classic” battle royale or multiplayer betting like Apex Legends or Call of Duty: Vanguard where matches have to meet a minimum player requirement to start, MMOs can continue to function with low player numbers and even , empty. Therefore, owned servers are still more expensive and difficult to maintain.

Although there is no official information from Amazon Game Studios or Smilegate, we can make several estimates. Apparently, the capacity of the Lost Ark servers has been expanded compared to its first proposal. This means that the 50 new servers that were opened to support western players can host an average of 20,000 players each; in total we have an estimated million players, a huge number compared to the launch of New World, but the peak of players in Lost Ark has been no less than 1,325,305 players. A simple subtraction and gives us a deficit of 325,305 users who have to fight in the endless waiting lists to enjoy the game.

If you want to put both games on the same scale, we can do it. The first MMO produced and developed by the Americans at Amazon Games estimated an initial number of 3,000 players per server, with a total number of 67 servers spread throughout the world. A maximum capacity of just over 200,000 players that must have housed no less than a million players in its first two weeks of life.

It’s easy to excuse the company’s refusal to rent more serversThe most logical thing would be that Amazon would have expanded its capacity much higher and even established “backup servers”, but the forecasts are made based on many factors, and one of the most important is the “novelty factor”. Lost Ark suffers from a phenomenon of massive expansion that we have already seen in other exponents of the genre. Its importance or relevance will decrease as the weeks go by and its servers will begin to empty. Either because of the impossibility of entering the servers or because of the simple detachment of the most “casual” players from a genre that has momentarily attracted them, but Lost Ark will deflate as the months go by. It’s not a bad thing, it’s – like server problems – something specific to the genre.

Therefore, and with this in mind, it is easy to excuse the refusal of the American company to rent a greater number of servers in the face of the possible loss of money after a few months. The risk of having active servers with few or no players is apparently reason enough to err on the side of caution. However, Amazon chains two equally problematic launches, have you learned something from New World? The truth is that yes.

Tripping over the same stone twice, is it wise?

New World has served Amazon to anticipate a massive and at the same time restrained launch of Lost Ark. This MMO was the first proof that the company led by Jeff Bezos still had a lot to do in terms of servers to host massive experiences. As I have anticipated above, video game servers are not the same as, for example, those used by the same company for its Amazon Web Services, where they are added “at the click of a button”. The New World servers, for example, are running out of people with a maximum peak of just over 40,000 players, which translates into thousands of dollars invested of which no profit will be made.

In fact, it could be worse. Amazon’s handling of Lost Ark issues isn’t bad, though it’s far from efficient considering that new servers have opened late, and they don’t allow character migration. BioWare in 2011 argued that the server problems for Star Wars: The Old Republic at launch—with queues of nearly two hours to get in—were necessary to avoid launching dozens of servers that would be paralyzed after a few months, so that would be the tone of the game during the first weeks. Amazon had them all with them to dispel any doubts about their distribution and, unfortunately, reality has surpassed his predictions.

Several users have assured that perhaps Amazon had doubts about the launch in our territory and that is why it only enabled a single region to launch to host the European servers compared to the two that we found across the pond. The company is appealing to the understanding of the players with constant maintenance and gifts every week, and is lucky that the same users get used to it and each error supposes a “candy” of reward.

Amazon still has a lot to prove to be taken seriouslyRegardless of this, Amazon still has a lot to prove to be taken seriously as a major distributor. The impossibility of moving your character to the new West Europe region enabled a few days ago makes it clear that it has not been worth erring on the side of caution. A complete experience that “forces” us to start from scratch to be able to, finally, play is not attractive for any player, so the company’s next steps will be enormously important for its future and that of the Lost Ark itself. If you are determined to make the leap to the gigantic world of Arkesia, do not hesitate to consult our Lost Ark guide to start the game with some extra information on what to do in this MMORPG. We also invite you to participate in the 3DJuegos community on Discord, where there is a specific channel dedicated to the Smilegate game.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube[video02]