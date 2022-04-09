Do you have space problems on your gaming PC? Beware of this 2 TB portable SSD reduced to 200 euros on Amazon

The storage unit industry has advanced so much that today it is much more worthwhile to opt for an SSD instead of a classic HDD. Something much more interesting when we move within the gaming field due to the advantages in video games that involves the use of a solid state drive.

2TB SanDisk Portable SSD, up to 520MB/s read speed

Sooner or later we will have to acquire one to expand the standard storage of our gaming console or PC. And if we also want to have the possibility of always taking it with us, Beware of this SanDisk external SSD that is on sale at 199.99 euros on Amazon (compared to its original 449.10 euros). Offer that makes it touch its historical minimum price.





We are talking about the SanDisk Portable SSD in its 2 TB version (also available in many other variants), which offers us more than enough space to we no longer have to worry about storage in a good season. And with which we can install dozens of latest generation games, as well as their updates.

It is a really small and portable device, with dimensions that do not even reach 10 x 5 x 1 centimeters. It incorporates a handle in case we want to anchor it to our backpack and thanks to its robust design it withstands falls of up to two meters in height. It reaches a reading speed of 520 MB/s and connects via USB type C.