Do you know how many mobile and internet users are there in Bihar, you will be surprised to know ….

Bihar News: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that the number of people using the Internet in the year 2014-15 in Bihar was 80 lakhs, which has now increased to three crore 93 lakhs. Similarly, in the year 2014-15, there were four crore 20 lakh mobiles in Bihar, whose number has increased to more than 6 crore 21 lakh. Is it surprising? Mobile and Internet users have grown rapidly in Bihar. Also Read – Big Reveal: RJD is the most tainted leader, this party is the least, know their horoscope

On Tuesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said this during video conferencing on the occasion of inauguration and foundation stone of 543 crore schemes for Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that overall development of Bihar is taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister. Bihar gets its blessings in every field. At the same time, the Bihar government is also constantly active in the development works. Also Read – ‘Robinhood’ made by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey of Bihar, Bigg Boss fame will be seen in Deepak Thakur’s song, people said – what will they do?

Ravi Shankar Prasad told the PM that you believe that the development of the country cannot happen without the development of Eastern India. With this, you are determined to develop infrastructure in all areas including railways in these areas. In the same sequence, you gave a package of 1.25 lakh to Bihar, due to which work has been done for the development of various areas. He also said that there are 35 thousand commus service centers in Bihar and this common service center has been a great medium to reach people during the Corona transition period. Also Read – Lalu became silent after Raghuvansh, Lalu’s Brahma Baba became friends …

The Union Minister said that a sewerage treatment plant has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Beur and Karamalichak in Patna. This will benefit two lakh 80 thousand people in 11 wards of Beur area and two lakh 45 lakh people in nine wards of Karmalichak. Especially as a member of Patna Sahib, I am very happy with it.