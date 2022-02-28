Do you know what AVS is? We remember what could have been and was not Nintendo’s first NES

The NES, also known as the Nintendo Entertainment System, is one of the most recognizable icons in video game history. Although its success in Europe was uneven, in places like the US it became a myth that even transformed popular language, where “playing Nintendo” was synonymous with playing video games. But do you also know AVS?

It is estimated that one in three homes in North America they had an NES in their living room. A triumph with which Nintendo won millions of dollars, with which it could become the giant it is today. It is undeniable that the corporation would not be even a shadow of what it is today were it not for the notoriety it achieved with this console. However, in the beginning, no one at Nintendo was very clear that such an achievement could be achieved. Or hardly anyone. Its president then, the late Hiroshi Yamauchi, always aimed to dominate the North American market. There are those who could say that this was always the great objective of his business life.

Let’s go back to 1983 for a moment. Nintendo has just launched its Family Computer, better known as Famicoma small gadget for children inspired by American systems such as the Atari 2600. Simple in appearance, the Famicom will achieve, in time, revolutionize the Japanese video game market. What until then had been a dismal hobby, with a very bad reputation, to which only a few undesirables paid attention, became a family industry capable of mobilizing millions of people and generating billions of yen. Nintendo mascots became enshrined in the popular imagination. A press specialized in video games was born (the original name of the mythical Famitsu, in fact, is Famicom Tsuushin, or “Famicom information”). And dozens of new studios appeared that, although they already had experience in the industry, devoted themselves to the development of titles for the system, such as Konami, Capcom, Enix, Square or Bandai.

Hiroshi Yamauchi wanted to replicate that success in the rest of the world. And specifically in the United States, whose business culture he admired. He had tried it in the past without success with other products, but this time he had a state-of-the-art system that had nothing to envy those of companies like Atari. In fact, at first, Yamauchi wanted to sign a contract with the Californian corporation so that it would be in charge of distributing the Famicom in Yankee territory. But Nintendo executives found a North American market in the midst of the 1983 Crisisthe moment when the video game bubble ended up completely bursting.

The Crisis of 1983, already explained in 3DJuegos, changed everything in the United States. Major studios closed their doors. atari was chopped up and undersold. Video games and consoles were sold off in stores. No businessman in his right mind was willing to invest in a completely burned-out market. And it is in this context that Hiroshi Yamauchi, totally stubborn, insists to his executives that the Famicom must appear in North America. Minoru Arakawa, to whom Yamauchi had entrusted the presidency of Nintendo’s American division, concluded that Famicom could not be marketed as a traditional game console. So, determined to distance himself from the bad image of the Atari, Mattel or Coleco systems, he ordered the Famicom to be turned into something different. On NES? No, in a device called the Advanced Video System, or AVS.

Inside it was basically a regular FamicomThe AVS was first shown at the Computer Entertainment Show in Las Vegas in early 1985, where Nintendo of America executives rented a small booth to gauge public reactions. Inside it was basically a regular Famicom, but on the outside it looked like something very different. Lance Barr, director of design at Nintendo of America, envisioned a system that was very reminiscent of the eight-bit computers of all life, such as MSX or Commodore 64. The system, in fact, incorporated a keyboard, with which they claimed study and programming applications could be used, such as the Family Basic that Nintendo had just launched in Japan. Furthermore, the AVS incorporated several peripherals traditionally associated with microcomputers, such as a tape player, a musical keyboard or a joystick. And even a Zapper and two controllers that connected to the system wirelessly via infrared. Also, unlike the vivid colors that characterized the Famicom, the AVS sported a stark gray-based design.

Nintendo touted the AVS as “the future of American home video entertainment”, but the reactions of the CES crowd were very angry. According to Arakawa: “Everyone thought we were crazy or foolish.” As the saying goes, the mona, even if she dresses in silk, mona stays. In general, CES attendees recognized the virtues of the Famicom catalog, which already included adaptations of titles such as Donkey Kong, Mario Bros or Duck Hunt, but the system pretended to be a microcomputer without actually being one. Children, they claimed, would hate a system whereby their parents could put them to study. And the older ones would prefer much more advanced systems in comparison. As journalist David Sheff defined it in his extraordinary book Game Over, AVS had “all the problems not only of the video game business but also of the computer business.”

Nintendo had to find another way to market their system if they wanted to stand outArakawa decided to forget about the AVS altogether. Nintendo had to find another way to market their system if they wanted to stand out. And now yes, the result of the joint work of engineers in Japan and designers in the United States, NES as we know it was born. A system centered entirely on children. Like its Japanese equivalent. An electronic toy, in short, as sold to wholesalers. Which, yes, preserved the austere image that Lance Barr had imagined for the AVS. Although that is another story.

The AVS model shown at CES wasn’t just thrown in the bin. Today it is exposed in the improvised museum that Nintendo set up in its main store in New York. Not that it is as a reminder of what the NES could have been if it had had less commercial vision.

A reading: Game Over, How Nintendo Conquered the World

It is true that the book is now a bit outdated, since it was published at the end of the last century, but it continues to be one of the most extraordinary treatises on the history of Nintendo in paper format. And one of the few, if not the only one, that deals with the history of this AVS in detail.

Buy the book.