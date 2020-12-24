Do you know who taught women how to wear pallu sari in reverse? PM Modi told

PM Modi discloses: Do you know who taught women how to wear a pallu inverted sari or when women started using inverted pallu. If you do not know, then know. The country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the Visva-Bharati University’s centenary program told that for the first time for Indian women to wear a sari of the opposite pallu, ‘elder brother of Gurindev Rabindranath Tagore And Gyanandini Devi (Jnanadanandini Devi), wife of the country’s first ICS officer Satyendranath Tagore, told. He was the one who taught women how to tie the sari’s pallu on the left shoulder. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi Speech: PM Modi’s address in Visva-Bharati, given this task to students

Prime Minister Modi said, 'Gurudev Rabindranath's elder brother Satyendra Nath was appointed as ICS officer in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Satyendranath's wife Gyanandini lived in Ahmedabad. Local women used to place pallu on the right shoulder, which made it difficult for women to work. Gyanandini Devi figured out – why not take Pallu on the left shoulder.

PM Narendra Modi said, Now I do not know exactly but say- The sari's pallu on the left shoulder is due to him (Gyanandini Devi). Organizations associated with Women's Empowerment should study this fact.