“Do You Like Brahms?” And “Report Of Youth” See Their Ratings Stay Strong Through New Twists And Turns

As SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” and tvN’s “Report of Youth” transfer into their second halves, their scores are staying robust!

Spoilers

In line with Nielsen Korea, the September 28 episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide scores of three.6 and 5.5 p.c. Within the Seoul metropolitan space, it recorded as excessive as 6.1 p.c within the second half. Probably the most-watched second within the episode noticed the scores peak at 7 p.c.

The episode (episode 9) launched new cracks within the double love triangles that kind the spine of the present. Though Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae) and Chae Tune Ah (Park Eun Bin) grew to become an actual couple, their friendships took some harm.

On tvN, “Report of Youth” recorded common nationwide scores of seven.7 p.c, with the most-watched second reaching a peak of 9.5 p.c. It recorded as excessive as 9.4 p.c within the metropolitan space. It additionally recorded nationwide scores of 3.5 and 4.2 p.c in tvN’s audience of 20-49-year-olds.

The episode (episode seven) featured a cameo from Search engine marketing Hyun Jin as Sa Hye Joon (Park Bo Gum) continued to pursue his dream of turning into an actor. Sa Hye Joon was struggling together with his scenes in a medical drama when Search engine marketing Hyun Jin’s character, a longtime actress, gave him some recommendation and luxury.

On KBS, “Zombie Detective” recorded common nationwide scores of two.1 and a pair of.8 p.c, a slight lower from final week. On JTBC, “18 Once more” recorded scores of two.674 p.c, a slight improve from final week.

