“Do You Like Brahms?” Cast Shares Thoughts On Portraying Musicians, What To Look Forward To Ahead Of Premiere, And More

Upcoming SBS drama “Do You Like Brahms?” will likely be premiering quickly!

On August 24, solid members Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae, Kim Sung Chul, Park Ji Hyun, and director Jo Younger Min of the brand new Monday-Tuesday drama took half in an internet press convention to speak about what to sit up for forward of the drama’s premiere.

“Do You Like Brahms?” will inform a narrative concerning the love and desires of classical music college students. Park Eun Bin will play the position of Chae Music Ah, a fourth-year pupil majoring in violin who’s seven years older than her fellow college students. Kim Min Jae will tackle the position of Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has gained at a number of worldwide competitions.

Director Jo Younger Min stated, “‘Do You Like Brahms?’ is a drama concerning the unrequited love of 29-year-olds who stand on the border between being a pupil and going out into society.”

He continued, “Whereas they crush on different folks, the characters additionally expertise unrequited love concerning their desires. I’ve created a narrative about how they damage whereas experiencing unrequited love, how in addition they love each other as they meet folks of comparable circumstances, and the way they develop to like themselves.”

On the subject of casting, Jo Younger Min stated, “Fairly than fascinated by actors in relation to classical music, I attempted to seek out actors who can convey their appearing to life as a result of I believed the characters’ feelings may very well be onerous to precise.”

He added, “Ultimately, I believed, ‘What would have occurred if I hadn’t met these actors?’ I believe that’s the best fortune I’ve obtained this yr.”

Kim Min Jae talked about how he determined to star within the drama. “What stood out to me probably the most was the position of a pianist,” he stated. “I’ve at all times appreciated taking part in the piano, and I believed being a pianist was interesting.”

He added, “There are lonely and darkish sides to Park Joon Younger past his picture as a powerful pianist. That’s why I wished to tackle his character much more.”

Kim Min Jae talked about that the scenes the place his character performs with the orchestra had been troublesome for him. “Taking part in the piano is de facto onerous,” he stated. “I felt very pressured. I practiced and practiced. I sat in entrance of the piano all day aside from lunch and dinner.”

He continued, “There’s romance within the drama, but it surely’s a really shy type of romance, and I believe I’ll be capable of showcase completely different sorts of chemistry by an ungainly model of my character. I believe I selected this drama as a result of I wished to strive that kind of romance.”

On working with Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae stated, “I couldn’t have requested for a greater companion. She’s actually the perfect. She’s an ideal particular person and good at appearing. She additionally creates a pleasant ambiance on set.”

Park Eun Bin commented, “Kim Min Jae is an actor with many strengths. His voice was an ideal match for ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ since the drama consists of lots of narration. I believe I met an ideal co-star, seeing him painting his character’s feelings so cleanly and properly.”

Park Eun Bin talked about that the drama centered round classical music appeared very thrilling. “The author of ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ has nice experience,” she stated. “After listening to that, I had much more confidence within the drama, and since I’m 29 years outdated in actual life, I wished to spend my 29-year-old days with Chae Music Ah.”

She additionally talked about having expertise with the violin, mentioning that she’s performed the instrument since elementary faculty. “I’d sometimes movie initiatives that had been associated to the violin,” she shared. “It wasn’t an surroundings the place I may get immersed in it, so I forgot concerning the violin, however on the within, I’ve at all times wished to strive a drama that offers with classical music. This drama got here to me prefer it was destiny. I’m filming the drama whereas feeling prefer it’s a worthwhile expertise for me.”

In the meantime, Kim Sung Cheol will play Park Joon Younger’s longtime pal Han Hyun Ho, who’s a cellist. He stated, “I believed that it might be good to work with folks whom I respect and like. Once I noticed the script, I appreciated it as a result of it was sluggish. It appeared quite a bit like sluggish meals, so I believed the drama would possibly make lots of folks really feel nostalgic.”

He continued, “I appreciated that Han Hyun Ho is a cellist. I’ve at all times admired classical music, however I’ve solely listened to it. I by no means thought that I’d get the possibility to carry out as a musician. I’m glad to be working with an ideal director, author, and solid.”

Park Ji Hyun, who will likely be violinist Lee Jung Kyung, stated, “Once I first learn the script, I felt like its heat and distinctive feelings, which I’ve by no means seen earlier than, had been new to me. These days, there’s been lots of extra intense dramas, so ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ appeared refreshing. Particularly, fairly than expressing feelings by our traces, I may inform by wanting on the script the sorts of appears to be like from the characters and their detailed feelings. That’s why I wished to tackle this drama much more.”

As “Do You Like Brahms?” will inform the story of a love “hexagon,” Kim Min Jae talked about selecting between love or friendship. “I believe it might be actually onerous to decide on,” he stated. “If you happen to try the drama, you’ll be capable of see what I find yourself selecting, so please tune in.”

Park Eun Bin added, “It begins out as love triangles, after which it turns into one thing new. For many who wish to see a creative drama, I believe this will likely be an ideal match for them. I hope you look out for a way every character finds happiness.”

Director Jo Younger Min stated, “There’s love triangles, selections between love and friendship, in addition to confusion over one’s desires, so I believed that appearing out the feelings was essential. I targeted on how viewers will be capable of comply with together with how the characters start to construct up their feelings and alter alongside the way in which. Fortunately, I met wonderful actors, and I believe we’re having a good time filming.”

Lastly, Jo Younger Min talked about what to sit up for within the drama. “The chemistry between the actors was nice,” he stated. “I believe the entertaining half will likely be how viewers will really feel the strain when the characters meet in the identical scene and get their love triangles snarled.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

