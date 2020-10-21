“Do You Like Brahms?” Ends With Steady Ratings As “Document Of Youth” Maintains Lead

The rankings are in for the dramas that aired on the night time of October 20!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.6 p.c and 6.0 p.c. That is just like the rankings that the drama has recorded all through its run and a slight enhance from the earlier episode, ending the drama on a gradual be aware.

KBS’s “Zombie Detective” recorded rankings of two.0 and a pair of.6 p.c, whereas JTBC’s “18 Once more” recorded rankings of three.192 p.c. On MBN, “My Harmful Spouse” recorded rankings of two.440 p.c.

In the meantime, tvN’s “Document of Youth” maintained its lead over the time slot with common nationwide rankings of seven.772 p.c and a peak of 9.3 p.c. Within the metropolitan area, the drama recorded common rankings of 9.6 p.c and a peak of 11.4 p.c. In tvN’s goal demographic of 20-49-year-olds, the drama garnered rankings of 4.0 p.c and a peak of 4.4 p.c.

