“Do You Like Brahms?” Previews Awkward Reunion Between Kim Min Jae And Joo Suk Tae

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has revealed new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about proficient classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and goals. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends.

Spoilers

Though Park Joon Younger made a reputation for himself as the primary Korean pianist to put within the Worldwide Chopin Piano Competitors, few individuals find out about his household’s troublesome monetary scenario. After his household went into debt paying for his lesson charges, Park Joon Younger labored exhausting to achieve success and repay his household’s debt.

The brand new stills reveal a gathering between Park Joon Younger and the piano teacher who helped him rise to fame, Yoo Tae Jin (Joo Suk Tae). Park Joon Younger sits awkwardly on the couch as he faces his instructor for the primary time in a very long time. One other nonetheless reveals Yoo Tae Jin along with his arm round Park Joon Younger’s shoulder as they pose along with his prize on the Worldwide Chopin Piano Competitors.

Beforehand, it was revealed that Yoo Tae Jin was unaware that Park Joon Younger had returned to Korea, having heard the information by one other supply as an alternative of straight from his pupil. Curiosity is mounting over why the connection between Yoo Tae Jin and Park Joon Younger seems so strained.

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” airs on September 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

