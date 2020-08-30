“Do You Like Brahms?” Reveals Intriguing Love Triangles In Character Relationship Chart

Forward of its premiere, “Do You Like Brahms?” launched a personality relationship chart detailing love pursuits, friendships, and extra!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a brand new romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their desires.

The drama facilities round Chae Track Ah (Park Eun Bin), a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends, and world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger (Kim Min Jae). Curiosity is mounting because the chart reveals each of them concerned in their very own love triangles.

Chae Track Ah is buddies with Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin) and Kang Min Sung (Bae Da Bin), each of whom she met in her newbie orchestra. Chae Track Ah harbors emotions for Yoon Dong Yoon, however she retains these emotions a secret since her shut pal Kang Min Sung additionally has a crush on him.

Park Joon Younger is equally concerned in a love triangle together with his longtime musician buddies Han Hyun Ho (Kim Sung Cheol) and Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun). Each Park Joon Younger and Han Hyun Ho present affection for Lee Jung Kyung, drawing viewers’ curiosity.

Park Joon Younger and Chae Track Ah, each caught up in their very own one-sided crushes, are anticipated to have a particular connection that’s certain to create a heart-fluttering story line.

In addition, the chart reveals the households of Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger, in addition to the members of the cultural basis that they may meet. The chart is crammed with acquainted faces in addition to new ones, creating the proper lineup for the drama.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is predicted to be full of pleasure because it tells the story of classical musicians whereas additionally providing relatable moments via its portrayal of on a regular basis life. The narrative of the 29-year-old musicians who’re caught between chasing their desires or going through actuality is bound to create a deep and wealthy story line.

“Do You Like Brahms?” premieres on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)