“Do You Like Brahms?” Reveals Sneak Peek Of Park Eun Bin Looking Distraught In Slippers

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has unveiled a brand new glimpse of Park Eun Bin from its upcoming episode!

In the brand new romance drama about classical musicians, Park Eun Bin performs the position of Chae Track Ah, an aspiring violinist who defies others’ recommendation and units out to pursue her love of music later in life than most of her friends.

Regardless of dealing with many obstacles—and repeatedly discovering herself overwhelmed down by the harshness of actuality—she is decided to attain her dream, and world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger (performed by Kim Min Jae) turns into an surprising supply of consolation alongside the way in which.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Chae Track Ah seems to be exhausted and hopeless as she sits alone within the rehearsal room. Staring off into the space with a glance of unhappy resignation, the violinist is notably sporting informal slippers that conflict along with her formal go well with, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to how she ended up in such an outfit and why she is all by herself.

The producers of “Do You Like Brahms?” teased, “[In the upcoming episode], Chae Track Ah will discover herself in a state of affairs the place she faces her personal actuality. That actuality will wound Chae Track Ah as soon as once more and produce her ache. Nonetheless, this time, a state of affairs will play out that’s in contrast to these she’s confronted earlier than—and it’ll contact viewers’ hearts and produce tears to their eyes. Please sit up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” will air on September 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)