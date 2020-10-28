“Do You Like Brahms?” Rises To No. 1 On Buzzworthy Dramas List + Kim Min Jae Tops Cast Ranking

On October 27, Good Knowledge Company shared the weekly rankings of the dramas and solid members that generated probably the most buzz for the week of October 19 via October 25. The corporate collected knowledge from information articles, weblog posts and on-line communities, movies, and social media for at present airing or upcoming dramas.

Following its finale, SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” rose one spot from the earlier week to prime the buzzworthy drama checklist. On the rating for solid members, Kim Min Jae rose three spots to take No. 1 for the primary time. Park Eun Bin additionally rose one spot to No. 1.

tvN’s “Report of Youth” adopted shut behind because the No. 2 buzzworthy drama, and Park Bo Gum additionally took the No. 2 spot for buzzworthy solid member after beforehand topping the checklist for seven consecutive weeks. Park So Dam got here in seventh place.

In third place was tvN’s “Begin-Up,” with lead actors Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk rating third and fifth, respectively, on the actors’ rating.

Moreover, the brand new MBC drama “The Spies Who Cherished Me” starring Yoo In Na, Shinhwa’s Eric, and Im Joo Hwan additionally entered the checklist of prime 10 dramas at eighth place, and Yoo In Na entered the solid members rating at No. 10.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz this previous week are as follows:

SBS “Do You Like Brahms?” – 17.81 p.c tvN “Report of Youth” – 15.03 p.c tvN “Begin-Up” – 14.72 p.c tvN “Story of the 9-Tailed” – 10.06 p.c JTBC “18 Once more” – 6.23 p.c KBS2 “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” – 3.80 p.c SBS “Alice” – 3.58 p.c MBC “The Spies Who Cherished Me” – 3.18 p.c JTBC “Extra Than Associates” – 3.08 p.c OCN “Search” – 3.03 p.c

The highest 10 drama actors that generated probably the most buzz this previous week are as follows:

Kim Min Jae (“Do You Like Brahms?”) Park Bo Gum (“Report of Youth”) Suzy (“Begin-Up”) Park Eun Bin (“Do You Like Brahms?”) Nam Joo Hyuk (“Begin-Up”) Lee Dong Wook (“Story of the 9-Tailed”) Park So Dam (“Report of Youth”) Jo Bo Ah (“Story of the 9-Tailed”) Kim Seon Ho (“Begin-Up”) Yoo In Na (“The Spies Who Cherished Me”)

