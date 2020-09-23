“Do You Like Brahms?” Sets New Personal Best In Viewership Ratings + “Document Of Youth” Continues To Lead

“Do You Like Brahms?” has set a brand new excessive within the midst of latest competitors!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the September 22 episode of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.4 and 6.3 p.c. It is a new private finest from the drama, which beforehand recorded as excessive as 5.8 p.c for the primary time final week and once more final episode.

On KBS, the brand new drama “Zombie Detective” recorded rankings of two.7 and three.0 p.c, a small lower from its premiere rankings of two.9 and three.6 p.c.

JTBC’s “18 Once more,” one other new drama on this time slot, noticed a rise in rankings from its premiere with 2.417 p.c.

On tvN, “Document of Youth” held on to its lead over the remainder of the time slot with 6.995 p.c.

