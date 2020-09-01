General News

“Do You Like Brahms?” Starring Park Eun Bin And Kim Min Jae Kicks Off To A Solid Start

September 1, 2020
The primary episode of SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” has gotten off to a stable begin.

“Do You Like Brahms?” tells the story of classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and their desires. Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Track Ah, a violinist who units out to pursue her love of music later in life. Kim Min Jae performs Park Joon Younger, a world-renowned pianist.

Based on Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of the drama recorded nationwide averages of 4.2 and 5.three % rankings.

In the meantime, KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me,” which returned on August 31 after a one-week hiatus, recorded averages of two.2 and three.1 %, for a 0.three level improve from the earlier episode.

