“Do You Like Brahms?” Writer Explains Why She Wanted To Write A Romance Drama About Classical Musicians

As SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” heads into the second half of its run, author Ryu Bo Ri sat down for an interview to speak about what impressed her to put in writing the drama.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about classical musicians who’re torn between their goals and the harshness of actuality as they pursue their love of music. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin stars as Chae Track Ah, an aspiring violinist who enters the sector later in life than her friends.

When requested why she had chosen to make her protagonists classical musicians, Ryu Bo Ri defined, “Classical musicians are individuals who, ranging from a really younger age, have practiced taking part in an instrument for hours every day of their lives. Despite the fact that their stage of success shouldn’t be decided by what number of hours of observe they put in, they spend every day of their whole lives training.”

“I feel that might be unattainable to do in the event that they didn’t actually love music,” stated the author. “So once I needed to painting characters who’ve passionately beloved one thing or somebody for a very long time, the primary those who got here to thoughts had been classical musicians.”

As for why the characters all occur to be 29 years previous (by Korean reckoning), she replied, “Though the drama’s characters are 29 years previous, their conditions are a bit distinctive. As a result of Track Ah re-enrolled after having graduated from faculty, despite the fact that she’s 29, she’s nonetheless a scholar who hasn’t had a lot expertise in the true world. Joon Younger took break day from college to go on a live performance tour, and after taking a number of years to recharge, returned to highschool. He’s nonetheless a scholar, so he equally doesn’t know a lot about the true world. In the meantime, Hyun Ho and Jung Kyung are leaving college for the primary time after shortly receiving their doctorate levels.”

“Moderately than specializing in their numerical age of 29,” she continued, “I’d like individuals to concentrate on the truth that these younger individuals who have solely recognized music all their lives at the moment are in the mean time proper earlier than they take their first steps into the world—a second by which they really feel each pleasure and concern about what lies forward.”

Though Ryu Bo Ri herself majored in music when she was in class, she shared that the drama was nonetheless a problem for her to put in writing. “As a result of I used to be a music main, individuals might imagine that it will need to have been comparatively straightforward for me to put in writing this drama,” she stated. “But it surely was really tough, as a result of there was an actual chance of my writing it like a documentary.”

She went on to recall, “I paid a number of consideration to the factual particulars, and I labored laborious to try to meld them into the drama as seamlessly as doable. With a view to obtain this, I acquired a number of assist from specialists, and I’m grateful to them for his or her assist.”

Lastly, when requested to call the scene from the drama that she had put probably the most effort into writing, Ryu Bo Ri replied, “The scene within the first episode when Track Ah watches Joon Younger carry out by means of the small window within the door to the stage.”

“Though Track Ah achieved her dream of enrolling at a music college, she is now dwelling in anxiousness 4 years later,” defined the author. “She finally ends up watching Joon Younger, who is similar age however is much extra proficient, carry out on a stage on which she was in the end unable to face. All the time I used to be writing ‘Do You Like Brahms?’, I attempted laborious to not overlook Track Ah’s emotions and facial expressions in that second.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

Try the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)