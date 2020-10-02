“Do You Like Brahms?” Writer Reveals What Moment Most Impacted Kim Min Jae And Park Eun Bin’s Love Story

The author of “Do You Like Brahms?” lately spoke in regards to the love story between Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin’s characters in an interview with Newsen.

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” tells the story of how classical music college students navigate love and their desires. Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a late-blooming fourth-year violin main who’s seven years older than her fellow college students. Kim Min Jae will tackle the position of Park Joon Younger, a genius pianist who has gained at a number of worldwide competitions. The drama has been receiving reward for having a rookie author, rookie director, in addition to a younger forged.

As Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger develop nearer, they uncover one another’s hidden ache. They start to consolation each other and the 2 naturally fall in love.

As a result of their relationship developed so naturally, viewers started to surprise when precisely Park Joon Younger fell for Chae Track Ah. Writer Ryu Bo Ri defined, “Reasonably than say he fell for her at a specific second, Track Ah left a deep impression on Joon Younger from their first assembly. I wrote it pondering she was progressively discovering her approach into Joon Younger’s coronary heart.”

She elaborated on their first assembly from episode one, the place they had been in orchestra rehearsals. Ryu Bo Ri shared, “Track Ah was sitting on the very finish as a result of they had been seated so as of their sensible grade, so she was unable to carry out on stage. Regardless of listening to the conductor’s offensive remarks, she is ready to discover the braveness to ask, ‘Can’t I carry out too?’ To Joon Younger, who had chosen to depart on sabbatical due to his hectic life and the stress of his personal expertise, I believed this needed to depart a deep impression. She is the exact opposite of him in that though she could also be missing in expertise, she needs to go on stage solely out of her love for music.”

The author continued, “Later that evening, Joon Younger is driving with Younger In (performed by Search engine optimisation Jung Yeon) when he sees Track Ah operating within the rain, protecting her instrument along with her garments. I additionally assume that seeing Track Ah cherish her instrument over herself was a second that actually confirmed Joon Younger what sort of individual Track Ah was. It’s as a result of they remind him of the moments he had forgotten.”

Ryu Bo Ri shared, “Like this, in all of their conferences, Track Ah left marks of all types on Joon Younger, which makes it troublesome to select only one second that made him fall in love.” Nonetheless, she revealed, “I do assume that on the finish of episode two, when Track Ah asks Joon Younger, ‘To not anybody else, however did you take pleasure in [today’s performance]? is the second the place Track Ah abruptly comes into Joon Younger’s coronary heart.”

She defined, “Joon Younger had all the time lived to carry out in a approach that happy others, all the time thought extra about how others felt, and was all the time extra thoughtful in regards to the conditions of others. By asking how he feels, I consider there’s no approach Track Ah couldn’t have felt particular to him.”

