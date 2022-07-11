Do you like ultra realistic games? These 15 PC and console simulators are not bad at all

Being at the controls of a commercial plane like in Flight Simulator, piloting cars with an extreme level of realism like in iRacing, and even surviving the war aboard a nuclear submarine in Silent Hunter are just some of the great experiences that have made us made simulation games live on PC and consoles. Here we leave you with some of the most realistic.

reach the extreme realism It is one of the maxims that define the many simulators that have been released on PC and consoles since time immemorial. Driving games, flight simulators, spaceships, trains or even submarines. There’s pretty much anything you can think of in a simulator, including building your own PC like PC Building Simulator, or taking care of a farm like the popular Farming Simulator series has shown us for years. Bearing this in mind, and as we are big fans of simulators (whatever type they are), the 3DJuegos team has compiled a list with 15 realistic simulation games that is worth trying, with the most varied examples such as the surprising Steel Battalion of the first Xbox, which at the time drew attention for its gigantic command with which we had to play this Mecha simulator.

Obviously speed games and flight simulators are the kings of the genre with loads of options to choose from. There are more or less realistic ones, with a military or civil theme, set in the Second World War or in recent conflicts… without forgetting the space simulators. What about the cars? More of the same. You can even become a truck driver if that’s what you want. What do you prefer trains? Well, you can also take one. For this reason it has not been easy to make the list as there are many options. In this case we have tried to give some variety to the top with some proposals that are out of the norm, because just talking about cars it would have been enough to cover practically the entire list.

Steel Battalion from the first Xbox is one of the most striking simulators due to its gigantic controllerYou will also see that we have included strategy games such as the great Hearts of Iron IV, basically because of how realistic it is, drawing credible geopolitical scenarios in the context of the years before World War II. Something common in high strategy games from Paradox Interactive. For similar reasons we have also added the fantastic Planet Zoo to the list because few games better recreate the behavior of animals, taking into account a large handful of conditions that can affect their health and happiness.

As we always tell you, this is our list but we want to know your opinion so leave us a comment to tell us about those simulators that keep you up at night. What is your favourite? And the one that has surprised you the most?

