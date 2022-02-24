Do you need Crystal Aura for free? Lost Ark offers an exclusive content package for a limited time thanks to Amazon

It was to be expected that Lost Ark would benefit from the Amazon Prime Gaming service. We are talking about the most logical move of the company to unite all its published and distributed video games under the same ecosystem. Obviously, this word is far from the same word we use to refer to the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, but Prime Gaming, apart from offering games freealways delights us with rewards for our hours of vice.

In this case, Amazon sets its sights on its great proposal of the moment: Lost Ark. Apart from the serious problems with its servers or Amazon’s management of its online services, the MMORPG is enjoying enviable economic success and visibility. That is why Jeff Bezos’s company wants us to continue inside Arkesia and for this it offers us nothing less than a package of five exclusive items de Lost Ark.

Five days of Crystalline Aura.

A pack of 500 shards.

Three Battle Chests: Healing Battle Chest, Utility Battle Chest, Offensive Battle Chest.

To claim them, we only have to access Prime Gaming and log in to our Amazon account —which gives us access to Prime Gaming, Twitch or Prime Video services— and link our account, that is, link our steam account where we have associated Lost Ark.

Once we do this, and accept all the requirements, the content of this package will automatically appear linked in our game account. This offer is completely free, but Limited Time. It will be available from today, February 22, until next March 8. Mind you, Amazon has announced that this is the first of six Prime Gaming gifts for Lost Ark. The following content pack will be available starting March 9.