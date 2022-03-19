Do you prefer a traditional E3 or more events throughout the year? Participate in Discord and win a Gran Turismo 7

Electronic Arts recently announced that it was canceling its EA Play, what will happen to the rest of the events?

just a few days ago Electronic Arts announced that the 2022 EA Play is cancelled, leaving us without one of the already traditional summer events that were born as a result of the splits that E3 has suffered in recent years. The authors of FIFA or the long-awaited Dead Space Remake have assured that they have major projects on their hands that will be released throughout the current year 2022, but they will when they find the right time for each of them. A cancellation that adds to the lack of news about E3 2022, which not a few believe will suffer the same fate.

The lack of news about E3 2022 raises fears of its cancellationThis lack of news for what has been the most important video game fair in the world to date contrasts with the movements that other events of the style have made. GamesCom 2022 already has a date and will reopen the doors to the face-to-face public, which are exactly the same steps that the traditional Tokyo Game Show 2022 has taken, with a date and details about public attendance. But without a doubt, if we talk about direct competition to E3, journalist Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is the event that raises the most expectations.

Beyond confirming his return in the summer of 2022, we also do not have specific details about the date or participants of the event. Will there be a PlayStation State of Play in parallel to all these events? And Nintendo? Will he disassociate himself from all this to launch a Nintendo Direct on his own? What will Xbox do? There are many unknowns and this leads us to wonder if it wasn’t easier and clearer when the entire video game industry met at E3 to present all its news there.

