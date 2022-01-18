Do you remember Psygnosis? PlayStation renews the brand, although it does not seem that there are plans with it

The creators of Wipeout closed their doors years ago and were important in Sony’s beginnings on consoles.

Over several decades, the industry has left us great companies to remember that today, sadly, are no longer with us. That is the case of Psygnosis, a veteran British video game company from which great IPs were born that are still active today such as Wipeout or Lemmings. Now, PlayStation has renewed its brand and logo after several years in oblivion, although it does not seem that there are plans with her.

The registration was made at the beginning of December, and discovered on networks by Roberto Serrano, and is accompanied by an image of the original emblem so that no other company can use it in its favor, as was done in 2011.

Thus, we are possibly facing a protectionist movement, one of many, which aims to prevent third-party companies from being able to revive the legacy of the Liverpool team. However, it is not necessary to rule out that from the Japanese firm they seek to baptize, or rename, one of their current studies as Psygnosis.

The history of psygnosis It begins about 40 years ago in Liverpool and can be read in depth through a report made by the companions of Vida Extra. Initially independent, the company was bought in 1993 by PlayStation in its efforts to provide content for its recent debut in the world of consoles, and they were renamed SCE Studio Liverpool until their closure in 2012.

Part of its veterans is broken up by different teams in the sector in the United Kingdom, and that includes a recent purchase from Sony: Firesprite. This team is already working on Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR 2.

