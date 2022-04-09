Do you remember the cat game in a cyberpunk world? Stray could have a release date very soon

The title edited by Annapurna has received the age rating in the Korean system.

If you saw it at the time, surely Stray stuck in your head. We are talking about a title published by Annapurna Interactive in which we control a cat and, although it was initially planned to launch in the first quarter of this year, the first three months have already passed and we only have the promise that it will arrive sometime in 2022.

Despite this, its premiere may not be so far away. Thanks to Gematsu we have verified that the game has been classified in the system of South Korea, something that usually indicates an upcoming release. However, this does not happen every time, and before that it must go through the rest of the organizations, but the mere fact that news about it appears anticipates a possible and close confirmation of the date by those responsible.

Being registered usually indicates an upcoming premiereWaiting for more news, Stray will try to offer us an adventure in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a street cat in a cyberpunk world, with an aesthetic enhanced by the presence of neon lights and alleys. The development comes from the hand of the team of BlueTwelve Studiowhich will put androids and threats on our way through the city as we seek to solve the mystery that surrounds it.

As we say, Stray still has no confirmed release date beyond the promise that is confirmed for 2022. It is not a trivial matter, since it is one of the most anticipated games by PlayStation for 2022. The platforms? Without news about them, the title will land in principle only on PC, through Steam, and on Sony consoles.

