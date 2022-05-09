Do you remember the first trailer for Duke Nukem Forever? His 2001 version leaks with images and a promise

The game initially developed by 3D Realms captured the public’s interest at an unforgettable E3.

If you have been around for a long time, you probably remember the first trailer for Duke Nukem Forever presented during the E3 de 2001. After this, the game went through one of the longest developments we have seen in this industry and culminated in a game that did not live up to expectations. However, people have not forgotten that spectacular opening video and, totally unexpectedly, someone has managed to access this version of the title.

The source code of this first version of Duke Nukem Forever will be publishedAs reported from VGC, a 4Chan user has leaked images and videos of said project before it suffered major unforeseen events and became developed by Gearbox. And, as if that were not enough, the forum community has also been assured that in June the build of said projectwhich would leave us with the possibility of playing Duke Nukem Forever that we saw in that unforgettable E3.

But there are still more news related to this surprise. As said 4Chan user explains, the incomplete build will allow us to play most chapters of Duke Nukem Forever (adding some phases that, although they do not have enemies, can be visited) with most weapons, except the chainsaw and the freezing ray. In addition to all this, the source code of the project, which will allow the creation of mods and the possibility for the community to complete the game with their ideas.

Although the return of Duke was celebrated by all fans of this frenetic franchise, the Duke Nukem Forever that Gearbox launched did not convince everyone. In our analysis we couldn’t help but praise the figure of this iconic character, but always bearing in mind that it is not the best installment in the saga.

