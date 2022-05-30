Do you want a bag, ma’am? No, I want video: €170,000 fine to Mercadona for deleting a surveillance video requested by a client

Last February we learned that Mercadona had entered the top of the millionaire fines of 2021 for violating the protection of personal data. The sanction, which amounted to 2.5 million euroswas the consequence of the controversial attempt to implement a facial recognition system using AI in the video surveillance of its supermarkets.

Now, the main supermarket chain in Spain has been subject to a new sanction by the AEPD, also for a case related to video surveillance (this time, without AI involved)although much less: only 170,000 euros.





Allegations that do not convince the AEPD

It all started when the claimant asked Mercadona for video camera recordings after suffering an accident at its facilities. When a month passed without receiving any kind of response, the complainant wrote to the Mercadona Data Protection Officer.

To his surprise, the DPD of the company replied that the images had already been deleted, which motivated the user in question to bring the facts to the attention of the Spanish Agency for Data Protection. This initiates a sanctioning process before which Mercadona fundamentally raised three arguments:

That the claim initiated through the complaints channel that Mercadona offers on its own website could not be understood as an exercise of the ‘right of access’. On the contrary, the AEPD understands that said right was exercised correctly. That if the user’s claim did not reach the Mercadona DPD on time was merely due to an inadvertent error: it turns out that the complaints about data protection that reach the Customer Service Department are transmitted to the DPD “manually”. The AEPD understands that said error is, precisely, a sign of lack of diligence and that, given that it has occurred within Mercadona’s area of ​​responsibility, Mercadona must answer for it. Finally, Mercadona requested that the sanctioning procedure be archived because had already reached an agreement with the claimant to compensate both the damages suffered by the accident in the facilities and the right of unattended access. To this the AEPD responds that the withdrawal by the applicant does not imply a file of the procedure.

Mercadona did not respond to a request made from its website, and then alleged that it had not reached the table of its Data Delegate due to “human error”

Automatic video deletion, manual complaint referral… bad combination

For all of the above, the AEPD imposes on the supermarket chain 70,000 euros for violation of the right of access. But what about the other 100,000 euros?What are they included in the sanction for? Well, the AEPD links them to a violation of article 6 of Instruction 1/2006, referring to the legitimacy of the treatment.

What does this mean? Well, although the deletion of personal data within a month (video surveillance images) is something in line with the law, “in the present case, there are other circumstances that must be considered in the analysis of the legality or illegality of that deletion or deletion of personal data”.

And it is that, before exercising her right of access, the plaintiff had already filed a formal complaint with Mercadona for the incident she suffered, so Mercadona was already aware of the need to preserve the images as there is an interest of the plaintiff in the reported incident and recorded in them. And, since it still proceeded to delete it, the AEPD understands that Mercadona carried out data processing (the deletion thereof) without legal basis.

