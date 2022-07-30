Do you want a Red Dead Redemption 2 expansion? A modder has made it possible

Life of Crime is the new mod made by CruelMasterMC where you can even create your own character.

That Rockstar has totally focused its efforts on GTA 6 is something that we all knew, but what has caught many people by surprise is this great expansion in the form of a Red Dead Redemption 2 mod. This expansion called Life of Crime is being developed by CruelMasterMC, which publishes its news through NexusMods.

This mod is not just about a simple quest pack, not at all. It’s quite a bit more ambitiousbecause it gives you the possibility of create your own character which will have a skill tree to discover as you progress through the expansion. It also has very special missions, some of them being a robbery at a mansion or a train

The premise of this mod is that we are a prisoner of the Siska prison, from which we must escape to meet again with a person who will initiate us in the vast world of the Far West. From there, a world of possibilities opens up to us to do as we please, either earning money legally or as a real outlaw.

According to PCGamer, there was a much more limited version of this mod, but now it is much more advanced. He also plans to update this expansion with more missions and bounty hunts in the future. Regarding the multiplayer of the title, Red Dead Online will stop receiving major content updates in favor of GTA 6.

