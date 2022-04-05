Do you want to edit tweets?”: Elon Musk debuts as Twitter’s largest shareholder trolling with errata on the long-awaited function

Elon Musk has once again given what to talk about in recent days. And it is not for less, since it was recently announced that becomes the largest shareholder of Twitter, obtaining 9.2% of the company’s total shares. The decision was made days after he made a survey by the social network, where he asked if Twitter adhered to the principle of freedom of expression.

Everything indicates that Elon Musk wants to turn the company upside down, starting with one of the features most desired by users: the ability to edit tweets.

The most anticipated feature by Twitter users

The founding tycoon of SpaceX and current CEO of Tesla has that reputation of making the world shake when he writes a tweet. Now having acquired a good pinch of the company, has asked users through a Twitter survey if they would like to be able to edit tweets on the platform.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

With no time running out for people to respond, and with almost 2.3 million votes, the survey exceeds 70% with the ‘yes’or rather ‘yse’, as Musk writes, referring to the lack of this function in the social network.

After that, he was soon quoted by Parag Agrawal, current CEO of Twitter after the departure of Jack Dorsey. Here, Agrawal warned users that the consequences of this survey “will be important”insisting that users vote carefully.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The tweet has left reactions of all kinds, finding people in favor and those who rule that it would be detrimental to the social network. On the other hand, other types of responses arose that led us to wonder how the button to edit tweets would work if it were implemented. In one of the answers of ‘Everyday Astronaut’, content creator on YouTube, affirmed what it would be a good idea if the option to edit a tweet was available for no more than 5 or 10 minutes, and that in the message itself it was warned that the tweet has been modified. Musk replied to this that it seemed reasonable to him.

The fact that this survey was carried out does not guarantee 100% that we will see this functionality in the social networkbut it has made enough noise to make it impossible to ignore this assumption.

Jack Dorsey and his team The possibility of editing tweets has already been raised for a long time. However, he always believed that it had to be done ‘right’, without distractions or causing it to end up being a way to remove a tweet from the public record.