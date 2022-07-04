Do you want to freak out? Check out the fan remake of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5

Rwalink has shared a 25-minute video showing enhanced images of the Nintendo game.

The artist RwanLink is known to be working on a fan remake of a legendary video game Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This work is being developed under, possibly, one of the most important engines of the next decadeUnreal Engine 5. Two days ago, the mud shared a 25-minute video where they look some sequences of gameplay combined with various cinematographic scenes.

In the video you can see that images of the Zora’s Domain, important place of the original work. To do this, the creator has used a custom 3D model for good old Link. In addition, the author of this remake has been dedicating a huge number of hours. Altogether, some 1200 hours in these last 5 months.

Of these 25 minutes, 19 are showing very promising cinematics of the remake fan. From that minute you can see some excerpts from gameplay where Link is seen walking and running through different scenarios that remind us a lot of the original game. RwanLink has reminded that haven’t had time to optimize the game, so performance is a pending issue for the artist. To put it in perspective the remake works 30 FPS on an RTX 3080 Ti.

It should be noted that there is another very similar work by the hand of CryZENx, which is also making a remake of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with the same graphics engine. There is a important difference between both projects. The title is not playable yet, that is, can’t download yet, while CryZENx does. Still, it’s lovely that fans are upping these nostalgic titles.

