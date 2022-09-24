Do you want to know the whole history of Gotham Knights? Warner Bros explains that a single game is not enough

Warner Bros. Games Montreal director Geoff Ellenor notes that characters are key to exploring the narrative.

On many occasions when the developers speak it is to clarify some doubts that the fans have, in this case they have given the key to know the whole story from Gotham Knights. Everything indicates that it will be a very deep experience to which we will have to dedicate many hours because the narrative is not built from a single point of view.

The director of Warner Bros. Games Montreal, Geoff Ellenor, has granted an interview to Play magazine where he points out an aspect that has not been deepened before. turns out each character has his story: “For the record, actually we did four storiesnot just one!” notes the title’s cinematics director, Wilson Mui.

For the record, we actually did four stories, not just one! You will not see everything in one gameWarner Bros. Games MontrealEllenor expands on this with the following: “That’s true,” she says with a laugh. “It’s true! You will not see everything in one game. Just because there’s a lot of content that’s unique to the hero’s perception of what’s going on and what’s happened,” MP1ST reported. “We’re going to have a very similar scene that generally falls into the flow of each character. , but each character has their own version of eso”, reveals Mui.

The director of cinematics continues expanding information with an example: “If you put yourself in the skin of Batgirl, you will have the batgirl version, but if you play Robin, you’ll get Robin’s version of that same scene. Some of them are very similar in the way they do it, but they are going to have small and subtle differences“.

We know that Gotham Knights will arrive on October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC and that it will not suffer no delay due to Warner Bros. reporting the game as Gold. In the same direction, we learned a few weeks ago that the Warner Bros. gaming division is profitable and has not had projects cut like yes it has happened in his movies.

