Do you want to play Bloodborne on PC? This game is an interesting alternative to achieve it

Hopefully one day Bloodborne will be released on PC. So many years after its launch it is still a great game exclusive to Sony consoles, and it’s a shame. Knowing this, OverBorder Studio has developed Thymesia. The game borrows a lot from Bloodborne, so much so that sometimes it even seems like we’re playing the same thing… Or similar, at least.

Bloodborne is such a good game that, with my hand on my heart, I tell you, I think it is better than Elden Ring and that this is not a controversial opinion. When it comes to his lore, combat and world design it seems to me which is the zenith of From Software. That’s why it’s a shame that the video game is still imprisoned on PlayStation 4. To try to alleviate this problem, OverBorder Studio has decided to study Hidetaka Miyazaki’s game well and create their own with what they learned. Thymesia offers us an adventure in a world similar to Yharnam. Here the protagonist is not the blood but alchemy, but both its gameplay and what its story proposes is very similar. There are lanterns to level up, we heal using potions with an animation almost traced to when we use vials in Bloodborne. And the similarities are piling up in every aspect of the game. No matter where you look, the “tributes” follow one after another. There are times that you will be chaining a couple of dodges, taking a blow with your weapon and you will think that you have been transported to a humbler version of Bloodborne.

But I don’t want to start this article talking about what it copies, but what it contributes. The great novelty that Bloodborne brought with respect to Souls was a fighting system that forced us to be aggressive. What a good time we had filling everything with blood with our blows. Dark Souls could be played by turning our character into a tireless tank that resolved combat defensively. However, in Bloodborne we healed by attacking, attacking and attacking. Thymesia proposes something on horseback between Bloodborne and Sekiro. Enemies have a common posture and life bar. When attacking we make the life drop, but with the parrys and cutting with the launch of our sharp feathers their critical hits, we prevent them from healing again.

Defense becomes the best idea for attackThe truth is this idea works very well. You want to learn how to counterattack well and throw your objects to stop your rival in his tracks. With this system, the defense of the title becomes the best idea for the attack; Of course, it also reduces flexibility. There are battles where not parrying is not an option. We can also annihilate enemies and keep their powers. We absorb its curse and then we can unleash its force against our enemy. These two ideas manage to give Thymesia a little bit of personality that differentiates it from the game in which he unashamedly draws inspiration from. Right now, there is a playable demo on Steam in which you can check how it works this game system.

Thymesia mixes ideas from Bloodborne and Sekiro

The game still has a couple of months to go before it launches. We will have it on PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series on August 9, and I hope that the development studio uses that time to improve some of the details that I liked less. The problem with wanting to be as similar to a game as Bloodborne is that you will be compared to it. Thymesia tries to trace the way to avoid an attack and to attack with our sword, but the hit boxes are not anywhere near as fine as in Bloodborne. That delicious synchronization of attack and flight is not particularly well achieved either. It is difficult to cut off one’s own blow to go on the defensive. And it is horribly frequent not to calculate well where our character is going to land after doing so, or how much energy he has left to continue fleeing.

The technical aspect is also much more humble than that of his museThe technical aspect is also much more humble than that of his muse. And I’m not saying this because the graphics are a problem, but because they make it more difficult to interpret the action. Thymesia is picky about its parry. Yes, it is true that it lets you hit the lock button like Sekiro does, but failing is a constant because it is difficult to guess the exact moment in which you have to execute it. There is too much fog or dust or lack of clarity, the camera is not always on your side and neither is the way enemies move. They lack theatrics, definition and intention. The same goes for your scenarios. They feel very linear and without wanting to tell something when exploring them. Of course, we have notes that contain promising lore, but these texts need to be allied with the world itself and its way of traveling through it.

I’ve been playing the demo these days, and I have to say that my opinion towards the game is not negative at all, although it may seem so. I liked the relationship of the parrys with the reduction of life of the enemies, and I had a lot of fun combining them with attacks and dodges. I also think that the game has an interesting story to tell, and that it will be a fun title. The base is correct and it shows that the studio wants to contribute and grow its own ideas. Of course, I am clear that, to enjoy it, you have to forget that Bloodborne exists, because comparisons are terrible and Thymesia loses out.