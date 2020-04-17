General News

‘Do your job’: Andrew Cuomo gives scathing criticism of Donald Trump – video

April 17, 2020
New York governor criticises Donald Trump all through a briefing on the unfold of coronavirus throughout the state after america president lashed out in direction of Cuomo in a tweet.

Trump’s tweet instructed Cuomo must spend further time ‘doing’ and no extra time ‘complaining’. The governor acknowledged: ‘If he’s sitting at home TV, presumably he must stand up and transfer to work’

  • Trump defers to governors in pointers for reopening US
  • Reside world updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

