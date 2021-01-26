Docsville OTT Service Acquired by Hong Kong’s Lightning International

Hong Kong-based boutique distributor Lightning International has acquired the U.Ok.’s documentary streaming service Docsville.

Docsville was arrange and launched in 2018 by award- profitable documentary maker Lawrence Elman and Nick Fraser who had beforehand been a high-profile government with the British Broadcasting Company. There he was identified for creating the award-winning and influential “Storyville” documentary strand.

The service debuted on Amazon Channel within the U.Ok. as an add-on subscription for Amazon Prime members. Supported technically and financed by the Swedish tech big Magine, it rapidly turned obtainable in 156 international locations and as an app for each iOS and Android units.

Docsville can also be concerned in financing and co-financing of latest documentaries, buying new movies, and making a complete again catalog of documentaries. On the time of launch, it was one of many first independently-run, premium, documentary platforms on OTT.

Lightning is a TV content material distributor and multi-channel operator based by one other BBC alumnus James Ross. It expects to widen Docsville’s content material providing and attain, with Fraser and Elman persevering with to supply documentary initiatives beneath the Docsville Studios banner.

“Docsville’s focus is tales of individuals, ardour, particular occasions and happenings,” Ross advised Selection. “Our preliminary efforts with the platform shall be focused at serving to it within the business-to-business section.”

“Nick and Lawrence have created a implausible platform for sharing some superb documentaries, from the world’s main producers and story-tellers. We’re trying ahead to additional growing Docsville and delivering it to documentary lovers across the globe,” mentioned Ross.

“I’m overjoyed with the deal and the experience that Lightning has with channels and content material will solely add to the already robust providing from Docsville,” mentioned Fraser in a ready assertion.

Lightning owns two linear channels Pet Membership TV and Motion Hollywood Motion pictures. Pulse TV is a three way partnership with Rialto Movie Channel in New Zealand, and Lightning signify all of the Hint channels (Hint City, Hint Sport Stars) and Repair & Foxi throughout the Asia-Pacific area. The corporate additionally represents greater than 3,000 hours of content material from 20 unbiased producers.