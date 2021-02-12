Doctor Doom joins the Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Comics is expanding the Guardians of the Galaxy cast in a big way this year. And while most of the members are veterans of the team and have been around before, this time They will be joined by even Doctor Doom.

The new group will become known over the months, starting with the April issue of Guardians of the Galaxy number 13. You can take a look at the full group below:

Illustration by Brett Booth. (Image: Marvel)

Written by AI Ewing and drawn by Juan Frigeri, Guardians of the Galaxy # 13 begins a new status quo for the series by building on the events after the 2020 Empyre crossover. In this so-called “New Space Age,” the Guardians have been ousted and are now a line of defense throughout the Marvel universe. To carry out such a task, they are inviting to join any character, from Wiccan and Hulking to the Greek god Hercules or Doctor Doom himself.

It remains to be seen why Doom would be interested in leaving the kingdom of Latveria behind to patrol space, although it is true that he has been involved in space plots before. He crowned himself the God Emperor Doom in Secret Wars in 2015, ruling the World of Battle. The history of Doom has unfolded in rather bizarre ways, through a brief period in which he came to replace Tony Stark as “The Infamous Iron Man.”

This new storyline also features the return of the original Quasar Wendell Vaughn, which should be interesting given that his successor, Avril Kincaid, is also on the team.

Here is the complete list of characters that you can see in the image: