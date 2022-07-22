Doctor García showed off his visit to the restaurant inspired by Jorge Campos “El Brody”

Luis García showed off the Jorge Campos-themed restaurant “Los Brody’s” (Photo: Twitter/ @GarciaPosti)

Mexican soccer has seen different figures emerge on the field, but the one who set a unique precedent was Jorge Campos. El Brodyas it is also known, became the Mexican first goalkeeper and striker who bragged about his goal-making and goal-avoiding skills on the pitch in the 1990s.

His personality on the field of play and the legacy he built in Mexico gave way for the fans to inspire new products in honor of the Immortal and extend his legacy; from t-shirts, video game, posters and other articles have been part of the commercial image of Campos. And one of them was the creation of a restaurant called Los Brody’s.

Whoever was in charge of sharing the existence of this place was Luis Garcia, the Doctor boasted the restaurant that honors the Jorge Campos career when he was a professional player from 1988 to 2004; Through his social networks, the sports commentator shared some details of his vacation and one of the places he visited was the emblematic restaurant.

Located in the acapulco coast Heading to the tourist area old barthe former striker met the restaurant of Los Brody’s. In his verified Twitter profile, he shared a series of photographs that captured the details that extol the sports career of the former Acapulcan goalkeeper.

“I came to eat at Los Brody’s of the Immortal Jorge Campos damn it !!!”, wrote the sports analyst of Aztec Sports.

The first thing that stood out about the place was namesince he resumed the pseudonym with which the Pumas youth squad became popular with the fans. Once inside the place, the tables, chairs and the other facade of the place are decorated with the shirts worn by Jorge Campos.

not only the uniform that he used in his years as a goalkeeper stood out for all to see, but also a series of photographs of the Brody They can be seen as decoration of the place. One of the images that Luis García rescued was in which both are seen together: Campos and García Postigo came to wear the auriazul shirt at the same time.

It should be remembered that Jorge Campos and the Gunner Boy they debuted with National University Club and they shared the court together in the early 1990s; Even at that time, the Acapulcan came to play as a striker alongside Luis García and they competed to score more goals for the team.

Another photograph that Luis García shared was when Ricardo tuca Ferretti he was still a team player and he played his last season alongside Jorge Campos and the Doctor. Although the image does not reveal the year in which it was taken, fans might remember that the season 1990 – 1991 It was the last one he played tuca with Cougars.

In said image it can be seen that some of the players who made up that team have already visited the popular restaurant and they left their signature engraved on the photograph of Pumas. One of them was that of the former Tigres coach.

Another detail that stands out about the place is that visitors can take a picture with Jorge Campos. The restaurant has a replica of the current sportscaster. Although it is not from when Campos was a goalkeeper, the image does show a Jorge Campos in his role as a sports commentator of Aztec Sports. Said replica was used by Luis García to take a picture with him and show it off on social networks.

