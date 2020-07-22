Doctor Sleep Director Confirms Awesome Shining Easter Egg

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Late final 12 months The Haunting of Hill Home’s Mike Flanagan delivered a sequel to the Stanley Kubrick basic The Shining in an epic and satisfying approach with Doctor Sleep. However within the spirit of its title, many moviegoers hit snooze on the title when it flopped on the large display screen with shockingly low field workplace numbers. Doctor Sleep has not less than discovered a brand new life on HBOMax and followers are taking discover of an superior Easter Egg. Test this out: