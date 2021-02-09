Doctor Strange 2: Chris Evans could have a cameo as Human Torch

For all that has been discussed in recent months, it is to be expected that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness be a very important movie in Phase 4 of the MCU. And one of the issues that has been discussed in the past is the possibility that the film introduces new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What perhaps we do not expect, is that one of those new characters is based on one we already know well. To the point that, according to new reports, Chris Evans could appear in the film. Only that he would leave the shield and exchange it for a torch, to become a Human Torch.

The information, which has been echoed by Super Fiction, has come from the Giantfreakinrobot medium. And as they say, the source they have is not only internal and trusted, but it is also the same one that in the past served them to advance such important news as, for example, the return of Josh Brolin to the UCM (as Thanos).

As for Chris Evans’ cameo, it will be a kind of evil version of Captain America, turned into the Human Torch. Also, if confirmed, it could make sense of another recently leaked information: the possibility that Jessica Alba has a cameo in the film as the Invisible Woman.

It is still early to know how these characters would be introduced to the MCU, in case the news is confirmed. However, it is clear that the multiverse will be very important in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Without going any further, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has ensured that the Multiverse will be a subject with a journey in the UCM. In addition, in the same statements, he confirmed that Doctor Strange will suppose it will be the entry line of new characters.