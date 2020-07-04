Doctor Strange 2 star says he’s “very excited” to work with “seminal” Sam Raimi

Whereas unique Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson may need departed the sequel, iconic superhero storyteller Sam Raimi has been rumoured to be taking up – and now one of many movie’s stars seems to have additional confirmed Raimi’s involvement, whereas additionally discussing his pleasure at working with the veteran director.

“I like Sam Raimi, so I’m very excited that he’s making the movie, the second Doctor Strange,” Chiwetel Ejiofor, who performs ally-turned villain Mordo within the Marvel movies, instructed RadioTimes.com and different press.

“To something that he does, he simply brings a wealth of creativeness and keenness.”

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch alongside Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen amongst others, Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity seems to be set to be one among Marvel’s oddest adventures but, initially billed as one thing of a horror movie by Derrickson whereas additionally taking in a narrative with parallel universes that might set up alternate variations of our favorite characters.

Now, with Raimi concerned the movie additionally has some superhero film royalty behind the digital camera, with Ejiofor declaring that the director’s affect on the style goes again even additional than his beloved noughties Spider-Man duology (and the third one).

“On this style, he’s one of many seminal figures,” Ejiofor mentioned. “I keep in mind seeing Darkman once I was a child, and simply being like ‘That is past! It’s simply so wonderful.’

“I feel he has an unimaginable thoughts, and I feel that he actually is ready to convey that thoughts into his storytelling in a very distinctive means. And it’s very very suited to the world that has been created in Doctor Strange.

“I’m excited to see what he does with that world, and the place he takes it,” Ejiofor concluded.

Earlier than all that, although, Ejiofor has his fingers full with a really completely different type of comedian e book film – Netflix’s The Previous Guard, which stars Charlize Theron, Kiki Lane, Matthias Schoenaerts and others as a staff of immortal mercenaries who’ve lived for hundreds of years making an attempt to battle the nice battle.

“I actually assume that the characters and the way in which that the motion is approached actually make it stand out,” Ejiofor mentioned.

“The Previous Guard doesn’t actually cease and have an motion sequence. The motion sequence is carried by the narrative, and carried by the event of the character. And I feel that’s one thing Charlize has achieved for therefore many movies, and I feel one thing that Kiki has additionally carried into this film.

“They’ve their immortality however put on it in a heavy means,” he continued. “They don’t rejoice their expertise in a means that perhaps another motion heroes would rejoice their immortality, or no matter their particular skillset is. And that opens up all of those actually fascinating questions.”

And who is aware of? If The Previous Guard goes down effectively, Doctor Strange 2 won’t be the one comic-book sequel we’ll see Ejiofor showing in…

“I positively assume there’s potential for that [an Old Guard sequel], as a result of the central characters and central concept are so fascinating, and might occupy all types of various instances and durations and concepts,” Ejiofor instructed RadioTimes.com.

“So I feel it lends itself to that in that means, and I feel that these characters are actually fascinating. And I feel that there’s extra story to inform by way of their narrative. There’s much more to discover.”

The Previous Guard streams on Netflix from Friday 10th July – try our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information