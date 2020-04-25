Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Has Been Delayed Again

Go away a Remark
It has been lower than a month since Marvel Studios mapped out model new launch dates for its upcoming Section 4 slate. Since Black Widow’s Could launch needed to be delayed attributable to movie show closures, the complete launch calendar for the interconnected universe moved over like a row of dominoes. The studio has now determined to shuffle extra of its launch dates, together with a four-month push for Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel Studios has introduced that Sam Raimi’s sequel starring Benedict Cumberbatch’s Grasp of the Mystic Arts will now hit theaters on March 25, 2022 as an alternative of November 5, 2021. When Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness was initially launched ultimately summer season’s San Diego Comedian Con, it was set to come back out in Could 2021.
The push was initiated by the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland needing room to swing off its authentic July 16, 2021 launch date to take Doctor Strange 2’s spot. Spider-Man’s third standalone outing within the MCU was anticipated to begin capturing this July and run by November 2020. And earlier than July, Tom Holland was set to begin filming on Sony’s Uncharted.
Sony has already shifted the discharge date of Uncharted from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021, so even when Hollywood productions get the A-OK to start in summer season, Sony wants lead-way for Tom Holland to be on the set of each of these initiatives. (Spider-Man 3 is a collaboration between Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony.)
Marvel has additionally chosen to maneuver the discharge date of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder up every week from February 18, 2022 to February 11, 2022. One observe right here is now the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie might be launched 4 months earlier than Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness, after the unique Section 4 slate had Doctor Strange 2 debuted in theaters two months earlier than Spidey’s return.
With these adjustments in thoughts, there are 4 Marvel movies scheduled for launch within the first half of 2022. Except for Thor‘s February date and Doctor Strange in March, Black Panther 2 is ready for Could 6 and Captain Marvel 2 for July 8, 2022. There may be additionally an empty October slot paved for Marvel, so it is totally potential we may see 5 MCU films that 12 months.
The launch dates additionally make for an fascinating shift in custom for each titles. Again in 2016, the primary Doctor Strange hit theaters in November, and now the sequel is at an early spring date. Each Tom Holland-led flicks have additionally been launched in July, and each live-action Spider-Man movie till now has come out between Could and July.
This is only one of many shakeups which have occurred behind the scenes for Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness. Scott Derrickson was initially set to renew his position as director for the sequel till it was introduced he could be stepping apart in January. Derrickson exited the undertaking attributable to “inventive variations,” however will proceed to government produce the movie.
The Spider-Man trilogy’s Sam Raimi will formally direct after seven years away from the director’s chair for a significant characteristic movie. Benedict Cumberbatch will return and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will even star. Disney+ collection WandaVision can be reported to be linked to Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Madness. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra Marvel updates.
