Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature Danny Elfman as composer

Danny Elfman has revealed that he will compose the music for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel, a film directed by his old friend Sam Raimi.

The award-winning composer confirmed the news in an interview with Inverse, explaining that he had just started work on the score for the superhero movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Elfman did not elaborate on the musical style he was seeking with the film, but claimed that he had already produced some tracks to help prepare scenes on set.

SCOOP: Danny Elfman will team up with long time collaborator Sam Raimi to score Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness https://t.co/1Zmgr3hJ90 — Inverse (@inversedotcom) February 18, 2021

“I’m starting to do some pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 which will be directed by Sam Raimi”Elfman said. “Even if it doesn’t start for a few months, there are already bits of recorded music that they need for the sets.”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reunites Elfman with director Sam Raimi, who replaced previous director Scott Derrickson, last April 2020. In any case, this duo already collaborated on two entries in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the early 1900s. 2000, but Elfman has also composed for other Raimi films before and after, including 1995’s Darkman, 1998’s A Simple Plan and 2013’s Oz: A Fantasy World. Elfman replaces Michael Giacchino, who composed the soundtrack for Doctor Strange. of 2016 and which he had signed for the continuation until recently.

Filming for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reportedly began in November 2020. Work on the sequel was initially supposed to begin in May of last year, but became one of many film productions that were postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. . The film’s release has been delayed three times due to the virus, with a potential release date of March 25, 2022 at this time.

Few details are known about Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but we do know that it will relate directly to the events of Spider-Man 3 and Scarlet Witch and Vision. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will appear alongside Steven Strange (Cumberbatch), and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said that the Multiverse will be a recurring theme throughout Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond.

In other MCU news, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani recently revealed how director Chloe Zhao chose the cast for Marvel’s upcoming cosmic movie.