Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Visited A Comic Shop In Full Costume, And The Video Is Wild

Benedict Cumberbatch will likely be again in Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. It is one of many extra attention-grabbing movies within the upcoming Part four as a result of it has been made clear the movie will tie instantly into at the least one of many forthcoming Disney+ sequence which can be on the way in which. Particularly, the movie will embody Elizabeth Olsen and can observe on the occasions of the Wandavision sequence.