Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Visited A Comic Shop In Full Costume, And The Video Is Wild

We could also be caught taking part in the ready recreation relating to new entries within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however that universe is so broad that you realize there’s all the time going to be one thing from the earlier movies that is new to you. At present’s little piece of MCU historical past comes from Doctor Unusual director Scott Derrickson, who has launched an unedited video of Benedict Cumberbatch, in full Doctor Unusual costume, visiting the true residence of Dr. Stephen Unusual. It isn’t the Sanctum Sanctorum, it is a comedian e book store.
Yesterday, Scott Derrickson dropped a video on Twitter that reveals Benedict Cumberbatch visiting a comic book e book store that was throughout the road from the place the manufacturing of the primary film was filming. Evidently, he makes the day of the fellows working within the store, who’re very excited to satisfy the actor, and even supply him a job if this complete “skilled actor” factor would not work out. Test it out.
Whereas bits of this interplay have been seen earlier than, the video posted by Scott Derrickson is unedited and it is the primary time, I consider, that we have seen the entire video, because the director says. Benedict Cumberbatch has some enjoyable arriving “in character” and saying he needed to get a break from simply sitting on the shelf. The staff get footage of him in addition to footage of him with Doctor Unusual comedian books.
It is truly fairly enjoyable to take a step again into the previous and see the Marvel Cinematic Universe at an earlier stage. Whereas the MCU was actually already standard by the point Doctor Unusual got here alongside, you by no means know what is going on to occur with a completely new character. Doctor Unusual continues to be one of many smaller successes, comparatively, within the franchise, but it surely was sufficiently big to get a sequel.
Benedict Cumberbatch will likely be again in Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. It is one of many extra attention-grabbing movies within the upcoming Part four as a result of it has been made clear the movie will tie instantly into at the least one of many forthcoming Disney+ sequence which can be on the way in which. Particularly, the movie will embody Elizabeth Olsen and can observe on the occasions of the Wandavision sequence.
One one who, sadly, will not be again for the upcoming Doctor Unusual sequel is director Scott Derrickson. Whereas he was initially signed on to create the sequel, the director and Marvel apparently had some form of falling out, and it was determined {that a} new director was wanted. Sam Raimi will likely be taking over the function of director, marking his return to the style after creating the unique Spider-Man movie trilogy within the early 2000s.
Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is now set for a March 2022 launch date following the entire MCU launch date shift of 2020. Though, we’ll nonetheless have to attend and see if Black Widow comes out in November to ensure that we cannot see additional delays.
