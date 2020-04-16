Doctor Strange’s Director Really Wants Us To Know He Approves Of Sam Raimi Directing The Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever altering place, particularly because the studio plans the subsequent two phases of filmmaking. There are a ton of very thrilling initiatives coming down the pipeline, together with Doctor Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. This will probably be Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo film, and can see Stephen Unusual work with Scarlet Witch within the course of. Scott Derrickson is not returning to helm the second Doctor Unusual flick, with that honor now going to Spider-Man director Sam Raimi. And Derrickson desires to make it very clear that he is pleased with stated flip of occasions.