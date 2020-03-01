Doctor Who: 13 huge questions after finale The Timeless Children

After 10 weeks of twists and turns, Doctor Who sequence 12 ended with all types of revelations about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, rewriting many years of storytelling and creating intriguing new potentialities for the sci-fi drama’s future.

Now, because the mud settles, followers can have rather a lot to course of – and to assist with that, we’ve tried to drill down into a few of the most momentous, ambiguous or downright complicated elements of the finale.

Nonetheless acquired questions about The Timeless Children? We might have the solutions. Beginning with…

How does the Timeless Little one slot in with Doctor Who canon?

In one of many episode’s most surprising revelations (until you’ve been studying our predictions) we discovered this week that the mysterious Timeless Little one referenced all through the sequence was in actual fact the Doctor herself, as soon as a being from one other dimension with a novel capacity to regenerate that the Time Lords spliced into their very own genetic code.

This in of itself modifications lots of accepted Doctor Who canon in regards to the founding of Gallifrey (although the origins of regeneration as an idea has at all times been a bit hazy) – however relating to the Doctor’s historical past, it modifications much more.

William Hartnell’s First Doctor, because it seems, was not the primary, and even the second, third or fourth model of the Time Lord. Lengthy earlier than his time, a model of the being that may turn out to be the Doctor lived a number of lifetimes, joined the Time Lord secret police (referred to as The Division) and apparently carried out secret missions for them, solely being “rebooted” to a toddler and having his/her reminiscences wiped after years of “service”.

In different phrases, the Whovians are going to have a lot to course of after this episode. Huw Fullerton

Simply who was Brendan anyway?

Ascension of the Cybermen’s largest thriller was largely resolved within the finale, with the odd sub-plot of an orphan changing into a policeman in rural Eire (then changing into immortal and being tortured) revealed to be a “filtered” model of the Timeless Little one story, particularly the Doctor’s personal misplaced reminiscences.

Primarily, the whole lot that occurred to Brendan type of occurred to the Doctor in her earliest lives, together with the reminiscence wiping, and it could be that there’s nonetheless extra to decode from these visions.

Now we have a fuller rationalization of the entire thing right here. HF

Who redacted the Matrix, and why not simply redact the entire thing?

After the Grasp uncovers the surprising fact of the Timeless Little one thriller, the lie on the coronary heart(s) of Gallifrey and the Doctor’s true previous by hacking into the Matrix (the total file of Time Lord reminiscences) one thing unusual occurs – the pictures lower out to gray.

The Grasp goes on to elucidate that the remainder of the reminiscences have been redacted, with solely the Brendan clues (above) remaining to trace at what else was there. However who truly redacted them? And contemplating how explosive the Timeless Little one info was, why wasn’t that redacted too?

Within the episode, we get no definitive solutions, although it’s urged that the younger Doctor/Timeless Little one’s adoptive dad or mum Tecteun left the Brendan clues for the Doctor, hinting that she was concerned within the redaction as effectively.

Alternatively, relying on what he/she acquired as much as on these shady missions, is it potential that it was the Doctor who truly deleted this era, shortly earlier than having his/her reminiscences wiped? That might clarify why the Timeless Little one info was nonetheless there when much less politically delicate reminiscences weren’t – the Doctor didn’t need any file of the shameful actions she or he had acquired as much as.

Alternatively, it may very well be that any and all mentions of the secretive Division have been redacted as par for the course. Both method, it appears doubtless we haven’t heard the final of this hole within the Doctor’s life… HF

The place is the Doctor truly from?

Apart from revealing that there have been variations of the character pre-William Hartnell, the episode’s different huge reveal regarding the Doctor is that they did not, in actual fact, originate on the Time Lords’ dwelling planet of Gallifrey.

This has been accepted as reality by followers ever because it was first established in 1969, within the story The Struggle Video games, however right here we study that the ‘ Timeless Little one’ was discovered on a distant planet and adopted by Gallifreyan scientist Tecteun.

This planet isn’t the Doctor’s dwelling both although, with The Timeless Children revealing that the kid had travelled there by way of the Boundary, a pathway between galaxies, and had truly originated at another unknown level.

However the place? What’s the Doctor if not Gallifreyan? And are there others of her species on the market, with the pure capacity to regenerate? Morgan Jeffery

What number of lives has the Doctor had?

“What number of lives have you ever had?” the Grasp asks the Doctor – and the reply to that’s significantly difficult.

It’s established right here that The Little one or ‘Foundling’ – the primary being to ever regenerate, whose energy was pilfered by Tecteun – had many various incarnations, lots of which have been wiped from their thoughts.

This implies that there have been in actual fact an unknown variety of incarnations of the being we now know because the Doctor earlier than the ‘first’ (as performed by William Hartnell from 1963-66).

Precisely what number of is unclear. However with the 12-regeneration restrict now confirmed to be an arbitrary rule established by the Time Lords, the story potential right here is virtually limitless… MJ

What’s the Division?

One factor we do know in regards to the Doctor’s newly-mysterious previous is that, having grown to maturity, ‘the Little one’ signed up with Gallifreyan secret police The Division, solely to have their reminiscence of their service erased (these occasions being disguised within the Matrix because the lifetime of Brendan, a police officer from Eire).

Precisely why they did this, or what number of occasions, is unclear – however given their covert nature, it’s potential that The Division didn’t need anybody, even their very own operatives, retaining information of no matter top-secret missions they’d carried out.

We all know for certain that one of many Doctor/Little one’s incarnations – as performed by Jo Martin – tried to flee the Time Lords by disguising herself as a human, as seen earlier this sequence in Fugitive of the Judoon.

And given the similarities between the 2, it’s additionally eminently potential that The Division later advanced into the Celestial Intervention Company, a Time Lord sect first talked about in 1976 story The Lethal Murderer and later established in Doctor Who spin-off media (books, audio performs, and many others.) to be a covert organisation who, like The Division, usually violated the Time Lords’ coverage of non-interference, working in secret in order to offer believable deniability to the Excessive Council. MJ

Who’s Jo Martin’s Doctor, and the way does she have a police field TARDIS?

It’s now fairly clear that Jo Martin’s Doctor was, as many followers suspected an early incarnation of the character who existed earlier than William Hartnell’s ‘first’ incarnation, and we now know that every one reminiscence of her existence (and probably that of many like her) was erased by The Division.

However in that case, why was her TARDIS disguised as a police field? Didn’t the Doctor’s ship first take that type when it arrived in 1960s London, as established within the very first Doctor Who story An Unearthly Little one?

The existence of Martin’s Doctor appears to suggest that’s not the case and its police field type was impressed by one thing else. However don’t neglect, we beforehand noticed the primary Doctor steal his TARDIS – nonetheless in its fundamental, un-camouflaged type – in 2013 story The Title of the Doctor…

Did the TARDIS disguise itself as a police field, then revert again to its previous type whereas returned to Gallifrey, then flip right into a police field once more when it landed in 1963? Or maybe Martin’s TARDIS is a special mannequin to Hartnell’s TARDIS, and so they each individually took the police field form on completely different events?

Extra unlikely issues have occurred in Doctor Who… MJ

What are the ‘Morbius Medical doctors’?

Not confused sufficient but? As a result of we ain’t executed…

The Timeless Children additionally implies that, moreover the Jo Martin model and the varied incarnations of the Little one/Foundling which might be briefly glimpsed, there have been no less than eight different early incarnations of the Doctor – as first urged by the 1976 Doctor Who story The Mind of Morbius.

That story noticed Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor have interaction in a “mind-bending contest” with the Time Lord felony Morbius, utilizing a sophisticated equipment to interact in a literal battle of wits. As he struggles in opposition to the highly effective Morbius, the machine shows the Doctor’s face, then that of his earlier incarnation (as performed by Jon Pertwee), adopted by glimpses of the Second (Patrick Troughton) and First (William Hartnell) Medical doctors.

But it surely doesn’t cease there: the machine then shows eight extra faces.

Although some followers have argued that these eight faces depicted previous incarnations of Morbius, the intention of the Doctor Who manufacturing group on the time was completely that these have been pre-Hartnell incarnations of the Doctor.

The Timeless Children lastly confirms the ‘Morbius Medical doctors’ as canonical by establishing them as incarnations of the Timeless Little one – in actual fact, we even get one other temporary glimpse of these eight faces within the episode, when the Doctor overloads the Matrix utilizing the huge energy of her many previous lives.

A thriller solved and a fan idea lastly confirmed… after 44 years! MJ

Did the Grasp and the Time Lord Cybermen die?

On the finish of the episode Ko Sharmus (Ian McElhinney) appeared to destroy the Grasp and his new Time Lord/Cyberman fusion military with the Demise Particle weapon – however when you hear intently, there’s proof the Grasp escaped as soon as once more.

“All of you, by way of right here, now!” Dhawan’s evil Time Lord shouts within the background because the Demise Particle is launched, hinting that he (and probably his military) managed to flee into a close-by TARDIS and escape the ruins of Gallifrey, forward of a future return.

In any case, he wasn’t the primary to make a hasty exit that method… HF

The place did everybody preserve getting TARDISes from?

For those who have been confused as to how the Doctor’s buddies and the surviving people discovered themselves inside a spare TARDIS, don’t fear – we have been a bit perplexed as effectively. Nevertheless, it appears that evidently the Doctor simply remembered that the Time Lord Panopticon had a useful stash of TARDISes for fast transport across the space, with the Doctor grabbing a separate one for herself in a while.

Notably, the inside design was similar to the TARDIS utilized by Jo Martin’s new Doctor earlier within the sequence, suggesting that this was a type of default setting. HF

Who’re the Shabogans?

Because the thriller of the Timeless Little one is unravelled, the Grasp recollects how the pre-Time Lord model of Gallifreyans, often known as “Shabogans”, first ventured out into the galaxy.

The Shabogans – a race of which the Doctor’s adoptive mom and torturer Tecteun is a member –have been first talked about, once more, in The Lethal Murderer, being dismissed as ‘hooligans’ by a high-ranking Time Lord.

It appears then, that whereas sure Gallifreyans have been exalted to the extent of Time Lords (courtesy of Tecteun), others remained as Shabogans and have been shamed by their former brothers and sisters. Class snobbery at its worst. MJ

How will the Doctor escape jail?

The Timeless Children ends on a little bit of a shock cliffhanger, with the Doctor instantly arrested by the Judoon and teleported to an outer-space jail.

Because the episode concludes we go away the Doctor trapped, confused and alone as soon as extra – however we already know she should escape to tackle the Daleks within the upcoming festive particular. So how will she get out?

Effectively, to be trustworthy, we doubt escaping a Judoon jail will probably be an excessive amount of work for her, provided that she does carry a tool particularly designed for unlocking doorways and the Doctor spent a good quantity of the basic sequence escaping from varied cells. We’re certain she’ll be again in Sheffield very quickly.

When will Doctor Who be again?

Whereas the subsequent sequence of Doctor Who hasn’t been filmed but and possibly received’t come to TV till late 2021, followers received’t have to attend fairly that lengthy to see what occurs subsequent to the Doctor.

You see, the BBC have confirmed that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will probably be again for a festive particular both on the finish of 2020 or the start of 2021, the place the TARDIS group will tackle the Daleks.

The particular will probably be referred to as Revolution of the Daleks, and yow will discover out extra about it right here. We’re certain the 9 months or so till it’s on air will simply fly by…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021