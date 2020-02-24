Doctor Who: 17 big questions after Ascension of the Cybermen

Doctor Who sequence 12’s penultimate episode ended on one hell of a cliffhanger, with the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her buddies dealing with a brand new military of Cybermen whereas The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) returned with a scheme of his personal.

And as the credit rolled we discovered ourselves with extra questions than ever about what to anticipate from the subsequent instalment. What precisely are the Cybermen as much as? How does it relate to these scenes in Eire? And the way will any of this tie again to the Timeless Little one?

Effectively, as ever we’ve tried our greatest to reply a couple of of these questions beneath. Beginning with…

What are the Cybermen’s weaknesses?

Early on, the Doctor and buddies making an attempt to battle again towards the Mondasian monsters utilizing tried-and-tested strategies – together with a “neural inhibitor system” that’ll drive the Cybermen insane by unleashing their suppressed feelings and a “particle projector” designed to launch gold mud into the air.

Apart from being prone to the valuable steel (which clogs their respiratory programs) and their very own buried emotions, the Cybermen are additionally weak to radiation, chemical substances and EMPs. You may learn a full abstract of their numerous weaknesses – and the Doctor Who tales by which they had been first established – proper right here. Morgan Jeffery

Has Julie Graham been in Doctor Who earlier than?

Effectively, no – however she’s no stranger to the Whoniverse, following in the footsteps of Bradley Walsh and Anjli Mohindra in first showing in spin-off sequence The Sarah Jane Adventures earlier than cropping up in Who correct.

In SJA she was an alien Qetesh who disguised herself as a human named Ruby White with a watch to feeding on Elisabeth Sladen’s Sarah-Jane, so it’s truthful to say that Ravio in Ascension of the Cybermen was a bit of a departure… Huw Fullerton

Who was Brendan in the bizarre Irish subplot?

All through the episode we lower away from the fundamental Cyberman storyline to see the life story of a foundling known as Brendan (Evan McCabe as a younger man) who grew up in rural Eire and joined the Gardaí (irish police) earlier than issues began to get unusual for him.

After surviving a taking pictures and a cliff fall and not using a scratch, Brendan went on to develop outdated working for the Guards – however on the day of his retirement he was intercepted by his adoptive father and his police officer mentor, who hadn’t aged, and who took him to a room the place they implied his recollections would now be wiped.

By the conclusion of the episode we had been none the wiser about Brendan’s true nature or the way it ties into the fundamental story. Is he a Time Lord in disguise? A Cyberman phantasm? A relative of Captain Jack Harkness? Or may he have one thing to do with the Timeless Little one?

We go into a couple of of our theories right here… HF

Is Graham about to go away the TARDIS?

With solely Jodie Whittaker confirmed for the subsequent sequence, hypothesis is rife that some or all of her on-screen “fam” might be leaving Doctor Who.

So did Ascension of the Cybermen simply lay the groundwork for the departure of Graham (Bradley Walsh)? The bus driver turned galactic adventurer struck up a considerably flirtatious relationship with Ravio, and Yaz’s assertion that he’s “come a great distance” – displaying bravery and humour in the face of unspeakable terror – actually felt prefer it was teeing up one thing.

It’d make a form of sense for Graham to go away the TARDIS to journey with Ravio – he’d nonetheless get all the pleasure of spacefaring journey nevertheless it’d be simply that little bit much less manic than life in the TARDIS, which we are able to think about he’d be eager on.

Put together yourselves for a tearjerking farewell subsequent week… MJ

How does this all slot in with Cyberman historical past?

When you had been questioning whether or not the “Cyber-Wars” talked about on this episode have factored into Doctor Who earlier than, they’ve! 1975’s Revenge of the Cybermen picks up after the “Nice CyberWar” the place the Cybermen had been defeated by a gold-firing glitter-gun (see “weaknesses” above), whereas 1982’s Earthshock famous one other horrible defeat for the Cybermen in the 26th Century.

The latter story additionally established an “alliance” of people attempting to defeat the Cybermen, and this “alliance” was referenced by John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness earlier this sequence when he warned the TARDIS workforce about the Cybermen’s plans.

2013’s Nightmare in Silver famous one other battle with the Cybermen in the Tiberian galaxy, which resulted in one other Cyberman defeat. It appears seemingly, based mostly on the fashions of Cybermen seen in Ascension of the Cybermen, that the newest episode takes place in the aftermath of a Cyber-Struggle from round this time interval.

When you fancy re-familiarising your self with the Cybermen’s appearances in Doctor Who, take a look at our full historical past right here. HF

Why are there differing types of Cybermen?

The Cybermen’s design has different enormously over the years. In fact in actuality that is all the way down to evolving manufacturing methods and totally different artistic groups wanting to place their very own stamp on the iconic monsters, however inside the fiction of the present, it’s been defined away (in 2017’s The Doctor Falls) by suggesting that totally different fashions of Cybermen originated independently on totally different home-worlds, together with Mondas, Telos and a parallel Earth.

Curiously, although, Ascension of the Cybermen – which options a number of totally different variants – means that there’s a couple of cause for the differing Cyber-designs, with the newest overhaul being described as “warrior-class” – implying that there are totally different fashions of Cybermen with totally different capabilities even inside a single faction.

In relation to explaining away a redesign, then, we’re very a lot spoiled for selection. MJ

What was Ashad the lone Cyberman doing to the different Cybermen?

After gaining entry to an enormous military of “warrior-class” Cybermen, you might need thought that Lone Cyberman Ashad was sitting fairly – however apparently, his plans had been solely starting, with the newly-declared Cyber chief painfully altering a number of Cybermen as they emerged from hibernation.

The people watching questioned why this Cyberman would make different Cybermen “scream” – however may it have one thing to do with the Cyberium AI that Ashad stole in episode eight? Was he by some means injecting these Cybermen and elevating their consciousness as half of his grand schemes to take their race additional than they’ve ever been earlier than?

Talking of which… HF

Why are the Cybermen marching to Gallifrey?

In the Subsequent Time trailer, it’s revealed that Ashad and his new troops are heading to the Doctor’s house planet – however why?

Are they hoping to develop into immortal, like the Time Lords as soon as had been? Or does their plan by some means contain the thriller of the Timeless Little one, which sequence boss Chris Chibnall has promised will likely be (at the least partially) solved in the sequence finale? HF

Why do the Cybermen comply with Ashad?

Ashad (Patrick O’Kane) was a Cyber-reject, deemed unfit for the conversion course of and rejected. So how has he now risen to the lofty heights of Cyber-leader? Why do the different ‘pure’ Cybermen now comply with a being they beforehand discarded?

Maybe, once more, it has one thing to do with the Cyberium? Might Ashad be utilizing it to reprogram different Cybermen, together with his assault on them truly a form of ‘hack’ that forces them to comply with his will? His troops actually appear in thrall to the AI, repeatedly trotting out their “Hail the Cyberium” mantra, so it’s a powerful risk. MJ

Why are the Cybermen killing everybody?

Famously, what units the Cybermen aside from different Doctor Who baddies is their need to transform fairly than execute their opponents, turning their captives into soulless monsters “like us”.

That being mentioned, they’re fairly trigger-happy in Ascension of the Cybermen – the Cyber-drones slaughter fairly than subdue a pack of defenceless people, whereas Ashad appears equally desperate to homicide completely good specimens.

Maybe on condition that they’re on a war-footing, the Cybermen have modified up their modus operandi considerably and it’s a case of shoot-first, convert-later? Apart from, we all know from 2014’s Dying in Heaven that sure Cyber-factions are in a position to resurrect the useless as their very own type, so perhaps it’s not all that vital to the Cybermen whether or not their victims are respiratory or not. MJ

How did the Grasp escape?

Final time we noticed the Grasp he was trapped in the Kasaavin’s dimension with no escape – so how did he find yourself again on Gallifrey at the shut of this episode?

Effectively, he’s the Grasp – he at all times escapes, even from dying! It appears unlikely the sequence will hassle to elucidate how he bought out, however maybe the Grasp was in a position to vogue a tool to move him again to our universe, or he lower one other cope with the Kasaavin, after which picked up the TARDIS that the Doctor conveniently forgot to dispose of in Spyfall – Half 2. HF

What’s the Boundary? How does it work?

Although we all know roughly what the Boundary does – it’s a gateway in area that by some means transports those that cross by it to a different random half of the universe, with the vacation spot co-ordinates in fixed flux – we nonetheless don’t know precisely what it is.

Is it a pure phenomenon, or one thing man-made? If it at all times opens a portal to a very random vacation spot, the odds of it providing the Doctor a path to Gallifrey appear infinitesimal – so has the Grasp by some means hijacked the Boundary? Might that be how he escaped the realm of the Kasaavin? MJ

Is Gallifrey in a bubble universe or not?

Follow us on this one, children, as a result of issues are about to get difficult…

The Time Lords’ house planet Gallifrey was revealed – in Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor – to have been frozen in time in a pocket dimension, not destroyed as was beforehand believed.

Nonetheless, in 2015 episode Hell Bent, the Doctor found that Gallifrey had been unfrozen and moved to “the finish of the universe”. However then, in Spyfall – Half 2, the Grasp claimed that he’d visited Gallifrey inside the pocket or “bubble” universe with the intention to wreak his revenge on the Time Lords.

Now, even when we assume that the Grasp crossed time-streams and returned to his home-planet earlier than it left the bubble universe, that may imply that Gallifrey must be restored sooner or later earlier than the Doctor visited it in Hell Bent.

Or presumably Gallifrey left after which later returned to the pocket ‘verse? Maybe the Boundary is a Time Lord creation, permitting them to move their world out and in of ‘our’ universe at will? It might clarify quite a bit… MJ

How do Time Lords age?

Whereas hijacking a Cyber-fighter, the Doctor suggests she “used to hot-wire warp drives for enjoyable on a weekend as a young person” – earlier than admitting that the idea of “weekends” and “youngsters” don’t truly exist in Time Lord society.

So how does the Gallifreyan ageing course of truly work? Effectively, happening previous proof, it seems related sufficient to how people age, however at a a lot slower price – with regeneration throwing in an added complication…

We’ve seen each the Doctor (in the episode Hear) and the Grasp (in The Sound of Drums) as ‘kids’, although in The Stolen Earth, the Tenth Doctor mentioned that he thought of himself a “child” at age 90, so it’s attainable that each the Doctor and the Grasp had been older right here than their bodily varieties would possibly counsel.

However whereas Gallifreyans bodily age a lot slower than people, they do age, with every incarnation of the Doctor visibly rising older all through their tenure (which can, from their perspective, span lots of and even 1000’s of years), earlier than regeneration reboots their bodily type.

Offering they’re of their first physique or regenerate right into a younger sufficient type, Gallifreyans also can develop right into a state which us Earth folks would contemplate bodily ‘teenage’ – the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan was actually in a position to cross as a young person Earth woman for a time whereas residing in 1960s London.

So whereas the idea of “youngsters” as we perceive it won’t precisely exist on Gallifrey – those that seem bodily teenage are in all chance a lot older – there actually exists an ‘inbetween’ bodily interval bridging early and later life. MJ

Why is “every little thing going to vary” for the Doctor?

When the Grasp seems in the final moments of the episode, the Grasp tells the Doctor to “be afraid,” as a result of “every little thing is about to vary, eternally.”

Later, in the Subsequent Time trailer he provides: “I instructed you earlier than that every little thing you knew was a lie. Effectively now you get to face the reality.”

Presumably, then, what’s about to “change” is the Doctor’s understanding of each herself and her society. The Grasp beforehand teased this “lie” as associated to the mysterious Timeless Little one, who’s by some means tied into the founding of Gallifrey and the Time Lords – so maybe, when the Doctor finds out the reality she’ll be shaken to the core.

And if the Timeless Little one thriller additionally pertains to the new incarnation of the Doctor we met in sequence 12’s fifth episode – Jo Martin’s so-called ‘Fugitive” Doctor, who doesn’t match into the previously-established sequence of regenerations – this earth-shattering info may additionally change how the Doctor sees herself. HF

Is there a connection to Jodie Whittaker’s first ever teaser in the finale?

This is perhaps a attain, however in the Subsequent Time trailer for episode 10 we see the Doctor and the Grasp dealing with off on a grassy hill, standing close to a small plinth of some type.

Watching the footage, we couldn’t assist however discover the location’s resemblance to 1 used again in 2017 for the first trailer teasing Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who casting (see above) when a TARDIS key emerged on high of a really related plinth.

So is that this a coincidence? Effectively, perhaps – Chibnall and the workforce might need preferred the location and determined to make use of it once more, assuming that’s it’s not someplace fully totally different that simply seems to be related – however we prefer to suppose that some half of this Doctor’s story has been seeded from the very starting. HF

And eventually – how does any of this relate to the Timeless Little one?

BBC

On condition that the sequence finale is titled “The Timeless Youngsters” it appears odd that we have already got so many threads – the Cybermen, Brendan, the Grasp – with little connection proven to that remaining thriller.

However who is aware of? If the Doctor (or at the least the Jo Martin model) is the Timeless Little one as we’ve beforehand theorised, and the Grasp reveals that reality to the Doctor? Effectively, that may type of tie the entire factor collectively.

Till we all know extra, we’ll give Who the profit of the doubt for now… HF

If you wish to learn extra about episode 10, Radio Instances’ Doctor Who finale unique (that includes interviews with Sacha Dhawan, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh) will likely be on sale from Tuesday 25th February.

Doctor Who returns on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March