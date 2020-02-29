Doctor Who: A brief history of Gallifrey on screen

The Doctor spends a lot travelling by way of time and house that for the informal fan it is perhaps straightforward to overlook that the character does have a house – however the iconic Time Lord’s native planet of Gallifrey has made frequent appearances on the present all through the years.

The planet, which is situated some 250 million gentle years from Earth, is ready to play a key function within the sequence 12 finale, The Timeless Kids, so we’ve put collectively a fast overview on the planet and the function it has performed within the sequence…

When was Gallifrey first launched?

The primary time we noticed the planet was in 1969 serial The Conflict Video games, throughout Patrick Troughton’s stint because the Doctor – nevertheless it had not but been talked about by identify at this level. It’s a must to leap ahead to 1973 serial The Time Warrior, with Jon Pertwee now in management of the TARDIS, for the primary occasion of the phrase Gallifrey getting used.

Nonetheless, by and huge, Gallifrey doesn’t seem with any nice regularity within the traditional sequence – and is referred to comparatively fleetingly all through the unique run. It takes on way more significance, so far as on-screen storylines are involved, in the course of the revived sequence from 2005 onwards – extra on that additional down the web page.

What’s Gallifrey and its inhabitants like?

The planet is characterised by its yellow-orange look from Area, and has traditionally been protected by an impenetrable barrier known as the quantum pressure area. Though a lot of the planet consists of pink grassy wasteland and wilderness, Gallifrey’s principal metropolis, referred to as The Capitol or Citadel, is a way more civilised location – and was as soon as residence to a considerable inhabitants of Time Lords.

Town is protected by a shiny glass dome and consists of many tall, shining towers. Different areas on Gallifrey embrace the Academy, the place the Doctor, the Grasp and diverse different Time Lords accomplished coaching, and the second metropolis of Arcadia.

So far as the inhabitants goes, Gallifrey is most famously residence to the Time Lords – the race to whom the Doctor is a member. Time Lords resemble people so far as their outward appearances are involved, however as a species they’ve a quantity of notable variations together with the power to regenerate and the truth that they’ve two hearts. It’s typically believed that whereas all Time Lords are Gallifreyan, not all Gallifreyans are Time Lords.

What occurred within the Time Conflict?

Gallifrey actually begins to play a central function in Doctor Who on the creation of the revived sequence – and central to that is the idea of the Time Conflict. Throughout Christopher Eccleston’s brief stint because the Doctor, he revealed that the planet had been destroyed – and practically all of the Time Lords worn out, in consequence of a large battle between their species and the Daleks.

Through the David Tennant period, Gallifrey is referenced by identify within the 2006 Christmas particular The Runaway Bride and in sequence three episode Human Nature, earlier than showing for the primary time in a flashback in a later sequence three episode, The Sound of Drums. Right here we see, the Grasp initiated into the Time Lord Academy as an eight yr previous.

In Tennant’s closing episodes, the 2 half Christmas Particular The Finish of Time, Gallifrey performs its most essential function to this point. The particular contains a plot wherein the Grasp needs to carry the planet out of a Time Lock that it has been in because the Time Conflict – which might see the planet reemerge however would threat the Time Lords destroying time and the remaining of the universe simply to make sure their survival, with Lord President Rassilon believing this could see them rise to a brand new degree of existence.

Through the episode the Doctor realises that his earlier incarnation had fought towards the opposite Time Lords in the course of the Time Conflict to forestall this exact plan from coming to fruition, and he finally works with the Grasp to cease it once more. The episode sees the Doctor come to understand that his residence planet is a really totally different place from the one he remembers from his youth – and that the opposite Time Lords had used some despicable practises of their struggle towards the Daleks.

The following distinguished episode that includes Gallifrey is the 50th anniversary particular, The Day of the Doctor, from 2013, which explores the final day of the Time Conflict, after we are result in imagine Gallifrey was destroyed. Nonetheless as an alternative we see the Tenth Doctor, the Eleventh Doctor and the Conflict Doctor, together with Clara Oswald, resolve towards destroying Gallifrey, as an alternative opting to freeze the planet in time inside a parallel pocket universe.

Within the 2013 Christmas particular The Time of the Doctor, Matt Smith’s final episode because the Time Lord, the remaining of the Time Lords are seen making an attempt to re-enter the universe by way of a crack within the Universe on the planet Trenzalore, the place they’re at present caught, with the Doctor wishing to maintain the inhabitants protected with out releasing them and bringing concerning the onset of one other Time Conflict.

On the finish of the episode, a whole lot of years later within the chronology, Clara Oswald is ready to attain the Time Lords and persuade them to present the ailing Doctor one other regeneration cycle. As she does so the crack closes eternally, apparently leaving the Time Lords misplaced.

A lot of Peter Capaldi’s stint within the TARDIS includes looking for the misplaced Gallifrey, and he’s led astray by Missy – who erroneously tells him that Gallifrey is now situated at its unique coordinates. Within the sequence 9 finale Hell Bent, it turns into clear that the planet is now located far into the long run – near the top of the universe – for its personal safety.

The 12th Doctor travels there and deposes and exiles Rassilon earlier than we see the planet in a a lot later interval in the direction of the top of the episode – now nearly fully deserted. It’s now populated solely by the human immortal Ashildr, who’s protected within the Cloisters beneath the Citadel.

What’s been going on with Gallifrey this sequence?

That’s an excellent query – all through this sequence we’ve regularly seen Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor plagued with visions of her residence planet – however even she is unable to work out precisely what has gone on.

The visions date again to the start of sequence 12: in the direction of the top of two-part sequence opener Spyfall she returns to the planet and finds it fully destroyed, together with a message from Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp claiming that it was he who introduced concerning the destruction.

With the Grasp reappearing on the finish of final week’s episode, hopefully the sequence finale will give us some definitive solutions about how, and for that matter why, the destruction took place…

Doctor Who airs on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March