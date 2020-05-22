Doctor Who: All the Doctors unite – sort of – for new lockdown sketch

Who doesn’t love a multi-Doctor Doctor Who story?

Uniting completely different incarnations of the time-travelling hero is the most enjoyable Whovians can have outdoors of arguing about canon on message-boards, and followers are at all times clamouring for extra Doctors to satisfy onscreen – which is why the announcement of a new venture referred to as Doctors Assemble has us very intrigued…

Organised as half of the ongoing Doctor Who: Lockdown watchalongs (which have seen followers, actors and collection writers rewatch previous episodes accompanied by new sketches and prequels set in the Whoniverse), Doctors Assemble can be an audio sketch starring numerous impressionists and actors as completely different incarnations of the Doctor.

It’s scheduled to tie in to a deliberate watchalong of behind-the-scenes biopic An Journey in Area and Time on Saturday 23rd Might.

Doctor Who Journal’s Emily Prepare dinner introduced the new scene with art work and a brief trailer on Twitter, which featured a picture of (roughly) each actor to play the character in the sci-fi collection, particularly William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, John Damage, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and present Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

Whereas particulars are nonetheless sketchy, it appears probably that Doctors Assemble will characteristic all 13 Doctors in a single story for the first time – albeit with soundalikes and impressionists as a substitute of the actual actors, together with common Tenth and Eleventh Doctor voiceover artist Jacob Dudman and Useless Ringers’ Jon Culshaw and Debra Stephenson.

On Saturday 23 Might take part with a particular tweetalong of AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME ✨ With stay tweet from @Markgatiss & @sacha_dhawan You will discover the episode on BritBox (they provide a 30-day free trial). Press play at 7pm. Hashtag: #London1963 Trailer by @makemeaoffer_ pic.twitter.com/j971PW3qmL — Emily Prepare dinner (@Emily_Rosina) Might 20, 2020

Notably, although, there can be one onscreen Doctor making an look – David Bradley, who starred as William Hartnell in An Journey in Area and Time and his character the First Doctor in 2017’s Twice Upon a Time, probably tying this new sketch to the drama persons are watching together with.

For full particulars, we might have to attend slightly longer – although not too lengthy, given the sketch is launched on Saturday – however even with caveats, the concept of a collision of each Doctor is unquestionably fan goals made true.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021