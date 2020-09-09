Doctor Who: Animated Daleks spin-off series to launch online this autumn

Doctor Who’s biggest foes are taking centre stage for their very own series in the end, with new online animation Daleks! set to observe a gang of the genocidal cyborg pepperpots as they lower a swathe via the universe with no meddling Time Lord in sight.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe Sugg, Bodyguard and Doctor Who’s Anjli Mohindra, Holby Metropolis’s Ayesha Antoine and common voice of the Daleks Nicholas Briggs, Daleks! will consist of 5 10-minute episodes launched free of charge on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, with episodes debuting weekly from November.

And when you’re already determined for a sneak peek you may get a way about what to anticipate thanks to a newly-released teaser video and episode pictures, which might be discovered inside this article.

“It’s the Daleks simply up to no good in a full-action, actually vibrant, thrilling animation with a extremely intriguing plot,” Briggs solely instructed RadioTimes.com.

“Usually while you consider the Daleks, there wants to be the Doctor there to battle – however it might work with simply the Daleks encountering different beings and having thrilling adventures.

????The Daleks are invading!???? The Daleks are getting their very own animated series as part of #TimeLordVictorious, coming this November! Learn extra: https://t.co/X1Ur5gxEdn #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/r0mMcm2Isn — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 9, 2020

“I’ve simply seen the primary episode, and it’s superb – very 3D-looking and explosive, and I believe individuals are going to like it. It was a dream job for me.”

Developed by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell for BBC Studios Digital and written by James Goss, Daleks! will tie into the continued Time Lord Victorious mission presently rolling out throughout Doctor Who books, comics, video games and extra, with Briggs confirming that the group of Daleks featured within the series are the identical ones to conflict with the Tenth and Eighth Medical doctors in different tales from throughout the wider Time Lord Victorious timeline.

They usually’ll be joined by a bunch of intriguing further characters throughout the 5 episodes, with Briggs’ castmates recording voice roles remotely throughout lockdown to painting quite a lot of alien and android pals and foes.

“I’m tremendous excited and grateful to have been invited to play a task in this new animation,” stated YouTuber and presenter Joe Sugg, who performs a robotic referred to as Sentinel R-41 in episode two.

“I’ve been a fan of Doctor Who from a younger age so to be part of it’s a dream come true.”

“After I noticed that this series was about THOSE iconic villains I knew it was going to be one hell of a experience and I couldn’t wait to join!!” Anjli Mohindra, who not too long ago starred in the primary Doctor Who series as Queen Skithra, added.

“I had a lot enjoyable being thrown into the splendidly bizarre world of distant recording and so thrilled that I used to be in a position to be a part of one thing that really feel so particular!”

“I’ve by no means been extra fascinated to see the ultimate product of a present,” agreed Ayesha Antoine, who beforehand starred in Doctor Who episode Midnight.

“To be part of the animated story of those iconic baddies is admittedly particular. The recording session was a complete new journey – one other surreal second to add to the rising checklist from 2020”.

Extra particulars about Daleks! are anticipated to be launched sooner or later forward of its November launch date – and we’re positive that loads of followers will likely be itching to see what Goss, director Scott Handcock and Studio Liddell have created.

“This newest, incredible, thrill-packed enterprise into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the celebs of the present, is one thing so many people have been yearning for years,” Briggs stated.

“And for me it’s been a marvellous problem, as regular taking part in each single Dalek in motion, however with the added pleasure of portraying some superbly written, main Dalek characters. It’s been a blast, and I can’t wait to see the completed manufacturing.”

Daleks! will debut free of charge on the Doctor Who YouTube channel from November.

