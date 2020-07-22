Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish announce virtual event to replace annual fan gathering

Having been compelled to cancel Big Finish Day 2020 earlier this yr, Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish have introduced a brand new virtual event that can convey collectively stars of their varied sequence.

From 4pm (UK time) on Saturday 1st August, a six-hour celebration might be live-streamed from the Big Finish YouTube channel, together with interviews, virtual panels, mini-documentaries and “different visible treats”.

Doctor Who stalwarts set to characteristic embrace Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor), Alex Kingston (River Music), Carole Ann Ford (Susan), Louise Jameson (Leela), Neve McIntosh, Catrina Stewart and Dan Starkey (Vastra, Jenny and Strax), and Nicola Walker (companion Liv Chenka).

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Anderson, who work throughout each Big Finish’s Doctor Who releases and their Area: 1999 vary primarily based on the basic Gerry Anderson TV sequence, may even be a part of the event.

“We have been dissatisfied to have to cancel our annual one-day Big Finish Day event at Derby QUAD, however we racked our brains to suppose what was potential by means of another,” defined Nicholas Briggs, Artistic Director at Big Finish.



Big Finish



“All through the coronavirus disaster, we’ve continued to produce many audio dramas so we thought a bit of peek into our lockdown lives is perhaps enjoyable. Virtual Big Finish Day guarantees star company and surprises, as solid, crew and followers come collectively to make a particular on-line event the place everyone seems to be invited.”

Big Finish has promised that “unique information” might be revealed throughout the livestream – and the excellent news doesn’t cease there…

Although this yr’s stay event had to be cancelled, Big Finish Day is scheduled to happen subsequent yr on Saturday 22nd Could 2021, with all tickets initially bought for 2020 being mechanically transferred over to the brand new event. (Any ticket-holders who’re unable to make the brand new date can contact Derby QUAD field workplace (from seventh September) for a full refund.)

Try what else is on with our TV Information