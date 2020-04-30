Doctor Who boss gives an update on Christmas special and series 13 filming

One of many issues (together with the various fan watchalongs) that may be serving to Doctor Who followers get via the present lockdown is the promise of latest episodes – with a festive special nonetheless scheduled to air in direction of the top of 2020 or early 2021.

And now showrunner Chris Chibnall has given an update as to the standing of that special, revealing that post-production is continuous on the episode, titled Revolution of the Daleks.

Writing within the Manufacturing Notes column of Doctor Who Journal, Chibnall wrote, “Publish-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks. Our good groups are working remotely on the visible results pictures and sending them in.

“Nothing brightens a day like a brand new FX shot in your inbox, regardless of how early the stage it’s at.”

Chibnall additionally gave an update on series 13 – his third on the helm – claiming that “writing and planning for the following series continues apace”.

“Tales are forming, writers are writing, conversations preserve going, plans proceed to be hatched,” he mentioned.

The showrunner mentioned that the manufacturing crew are preserving in contact all through the lockdown, with “a stream of texts and voice messages” serving to them keep in touch as they proceed to sit up for future Who.

However he added that he couldn’t look forward to the crew to reconvene in particular person once more – describing that scenario as “regular for us” and persevering with that “we’re craving for a little bit of that.”

Earlier this week, star Mandip Gill informed RadioTimes.com that it was “pure luck” that the festive special had already wrapped filming previous to lockdown, however mentioned that “special is one thing to actually sit up for this 12 months.”

The Doctor Who Series 12 DVD is launched on 4th Could and is offered to pre-order now