Doctor Who classic episodes temporarily disappear from BritBox due to “technical issue”

All surviving episodes of classic Doctor Who landed on the streaming service on Boxing Day, 2019, apparently outperforming all different sequence by a ratio of 20:1 of their first three days of availability.

Nonetheless, BritBox customers have been confronted with massive gaps within the beforehand full assortment yesterday (24th February) and have been fast to voice their frustration on social media.

It appears like some classic Doctor Who episodes have been eliminated from #BritBox. Alarm Bells ringing when it was eliminated from my “proceed watching” listing. Considerably disappointing. ☹️ — Jonathan Grieve (@jonniegrieve) February 24, 2020

Hey @BritBoxHelpUK – Doctor Who season 16 has disappeared pic.twitter.com/Mlgwc02647 — Martin Curnow (@mjCurnow) February 24, 2020

Hey, is anybody else having Doctor Who issues on BritBox? Plenty of seasons and episodes are lacking and I don’t imply the misplaced ones, I imply ones like The Invaision and all of Season 6?? — E.H Jones (@TheEHJones1) February 24, 2020

@BritBoxPressUK How come we appear to have misplaced nice swathes of Doctor Who? Was watching from starting and now appear to have misplaced whole seasons together with these I’ve watched. Gutted — Gregory Musson (@GregOxford) February 24, 2020

The primary three seasons of classic Doctor Who have been eliminated from the service, together with tales from the fifth and sixth, all of eight and 10, all however one story from the 11th, the whole lot of 18-20, 22 and 23 and a few tales from season 24.

Nonetheless, after a brief hiatus, these tales have all now been restored and can be found to stream as soon as once more.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, a BritBox spokesperson defined: “Due to an unexpected technical situation, some Doctor Who episodes have been temporarily absent from BritBox on the night of the 24th February. These have now been restored to the platform.”

So now you can stream Planet of the Daleks, The Ark in House, Enlightenment, Remembrance of the Daleks and lots of extra tales to your coronary heart’s content material.

It’s excellent news all spherical for Doctor Who followers right this moment, with BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger insisting that there aren’t any present plans to relaxation the fashionable sequence.

“I believe we’re a really great distance from wanting to relaxation it,” Wenger stated. “It’s an extremely necessary present for youthful audiences, nonetheless watched by households in a world the place there are fewer and fewer reveals which have the facility to do this, so it’ll all the time be an necessary present for us.”