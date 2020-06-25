Doctor Who: David Tennant, Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker are keen for a new multi-Doctor story

Following the smash-hit Doctor Who anniversary particular in 2013 that noticed varied variations of the Time Lord collide, might we be up for one other multi-Doctor particular within the close to future?

That’s the query on our minds following a new interview with Medical doctors previous and current Matt Smith, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, the place the trio have been requested in the event that they’d be up for uniting the Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Medical doctors on-screen.

“I imply, you’d higher ask the Doctor,” Smith informed EW. “I don’t know. Jodie?”

“You’re not invited!” laughed Whittaker, earlier than shortly noting that she’d positively be open to the chance.

“I imply, once we all get again on set, I’m inviting everybody!” she mentioned.

“It’s not likely as much as us to resolve,” Tennant added. “However all of us like hanging out collectively, so it will be good to do this.

“I had such a nice time once I went again to play the Doctor once more when Matt was there. It might have been terrible! However he was so welcoming and we simply had a snigger.”

Although, he joked, he wasn’t fairly so certain about reuniting with former Broadchurch co-star Whittaker..

“Clearly, I understand how tough Jodie is to work with already, so that may be difficult!” he mentioned.

So there you’ve got it! With solely three years to go till Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, we’d think about that gauntlet thrown down.

Now, if they’ll simply get Christopher Eccleston and Peter Capaldi on board we’ll actually be cooking…

Tennant, Smith and Whittaker additionally took half in a video interview to advertise Doctor Who on HBO Max, with Tennant speaking about a deliberate team-up for his Doctor and Nicholas Courtney’s Brigadier.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information