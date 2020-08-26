Doctor Who: David Tennant teams with Peter Davison, Colin Baker to fight classic monsters

Doctor Who’s Tenth Doctor is ready to collide with each his Fifth and Sixth incarnations in two new adventures.

Launched immediately (26th August), the audio launch Doctor Who: Out of Time 1 from Massive End sees David Tennant and Tom Baker crew up for a multi-Doctor particular.

It has now been introduced that this shall be adopted by two additional chapters, every seeing the Tenth Doctor united with certainly one of his former selves to battle a classic enemy.

Doctor Who: Out of Time 2 – The Gates of Hell will function the Fifth Doctor (performed by Peter Davison) and see 5 and Ten preventing the Cybermen within the Catacombs of Paris. Written by David Llewellyn, it’s set for launch in June 2021.

July 2022 will spherical off the trilogy with the discharge of Doctor Who: Out of Time 3 – Wink by Lisa McMullin, with Colin Baker starring in a narrative that sees the Tenth and Sixth Medical doctors taking over the Weeping Angels on a distant planet the place nobody has the facility of sight.

David Tennant mentioned: “Why can we love multi-Doctor tales? I suppose it’s the band all coming collectively, isn’t it? I bear in mind as a child I’d examine issues like The Three Medical doctors and will solely think about how thrilling that will need to have been. After which The 5 Medical doctors occurred and, nicely, 5 Medical doctors didn’t actually get collectively ultimately however three Medical doctors and a person in a wig and a few clips of Tom Baker all bought collectively, and that was thrilling sufficient. Simply the concept Medical doctors ought to come collectively, it’s thrilling.”

Government producer and director Nicholas Briggs added: “Doctor Who: Out of Time has bought a very neat concept in it that brings the Medical doctors collectively. It provides them each loads of house to be quintessentially their Medical doctors, whereas additionally giving them loads of interplay with one another – plus preventing the Daleks! What’s not to love about that?”

Doctor Who: Out of Time 1 is now obtainable to personal as a collector’s version CD (for £10.99) or a digital obtain (for £8.99) solely from the Massive End web site. A bundle containing all three volumes within the Out of Time collection may also be pre-ordered for £27 (as a collector’s version CD) or £24 (as a obtain).

